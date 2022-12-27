ADELAIDE METCALFE - Work on the part of Mullifarry Drive run by the County is starting this upcoming construction season.
With the road closed this summer from Centre Road to Pike Road, plus Pike from Mullifarry to Napperton Drive, Adelaide Metcalfe council agreed the best course of action on their portion of Mullifarry from Pike to Kerwood Road was to hold off most work until 2024-25.
This has an estimated $3-million pricetag. That is $600,000 less than if they start in 2023.
“Around here we don’t like to just slap paint on a wall and call it renovated,” said CAO Morgan Calvert.
“We like to tear it right down to the studs and build from the ground up. So when I say that, there are other options that could have been included in this report including probably the most unpopular one which would be to turn into a gravel road for cost savings,” said Calvert.
The staff report said they have received a number of concerns regarding the road surface, road width, shoulders, drainage and trees along this 7.3 km span. It cited larger farm machinery with bigger loads.
The portion between Kerwood and Brown Road was deemed in the roughest shape, but with the rest in better shape work was deferred in 2022 to put cash towards Kerwood Park.
Culvert work and tree removal would start in 2023, with a wider road and new drainage hoped to be done before summer 2025.