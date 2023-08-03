Brock Township council has given the green light to support for local youth programs through its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament.
After a successful first intake earlier this year, the township opened a second intake of applications for funding. Eight applications were received, amounting to $17,050 in requests, of which seven were approved, totalling $11,150.
Of the seven, Beaverton Town Hockey League’s Development Camp, Sunderland Skating Club’s Build Up the Club and Sunderland Ringette Association’s Winter Ringette Day Camp received a reduced amount due to their innovative nature and potential to promote the health, wellness and physical activity of the township's youth.
Brock Minor Hockey Association’s Power Skate and Goalie Instruction, Cannington Lawn Bowling Club’s six new sets of bowls for youth bowlers, Sunderland Lions Community Theatre’s “Oliver! Jr.” production cost and Sunderland PS community council’s new playground equipment received full funding.
Annaleigh Acres’ Equine Assisted Learning, “This is Me,” was not considered for funding, as it did not meet the required application criteria, which include youth-oriented projects that benefit the township's young residents and innovative projects that focus on promoting the health, wellness and physical activity of youth.