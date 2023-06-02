Vacationing RVers visiting Nakusp currently only have one place to get rid of their black-water waste, and that one location – at the municipal campground – has its problems. It is a tight spot for the big rigs to navigate and causes traffic issues, and it’s only open half the year.
That had Mayor Tom Zeleznik calling on staff last month to look for other possible sites for a new sani-dump. They delivered their report at the May 24 meeting.
Finding an appropriate site isn’t easy: some sites would cost more to operate, some are close to residential neighbourhoods, and each has particular needs for security and infrastructure. Staff only looked at publicly-owned land, and said the Village could also consider purchasing land for the facility.
Staff narrowed the search down to seven possible sites, ranging from downtown to the hot springs to rural areas around town. The cost for each site varies from $14,000 to $37,000. Most locations would connect directly into the Village sewer system, reducing the chance for odours.
As for users paying for the facility, staff suggested an honour system be set up, as having an attendant or electronic payment system would be cost-prohibitive. However, staff warned they could only expect about 30% of users to actually pay up.
Council debated the various options for a half-hour, and concerns about placing it near residences was a common theme. After some discussion, council narrowed it down to three sites: on 13th Avenue NW beside the treatment plant, on 8th Avenue between the arena and seniors’ centre, and at the existing location in the municipal campground.
Staff will return with a more detailed report on those options at a future meeting.
Waterfront four-plex DP approved
Councillors reluctantly approved a housing project for the waterfront that they felt could do a lot more than it does.
The Rose Waterfront, a four-plex condo down by the marina, was granted a development permit to move the project forward. But it had its detractors.
“I am a little put out with this project, especially with all the concerns down at this location at the marina,” said Councillor Mason Hough. “… It’s a prime piece of property and I don’t feel it is very beneficial to the community to have a four-plex in the middle of our beautiful prestige area.”
“It’s not to my taste… no offence to the developer, but I don’t like the building,” said Councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux.
Others agreed the project had its shortcomings, but were told the project followed the OCP and zoning rules, so shouldn’t be denied.
“This is an allowable use in the zone, so it would be highly irregular for council to turn around and say we don’t approve of this…” said CAO Wayne Robinson. “It would be subject to legal challenge and would likely be overthrown.”
The project, proposed by Kuskanax Developments, is located at 88 Nelson Avenue South, in the Village’s downtown core zone. So it needs a development permit to ensure the project aligns with the official community plan.
Staff said they hadn’t found any problems with the project.
“Staff have also reviewed the application to ensure there are no hazards or safety concerns that could negatively impact the public by this development proceeding; nothing of concern was noted,” a staff report said.
Despite their disappointment, council gave its approval to the project with Hough recorded as objecting. Mayor Zeleznik excused himself from the debate and vote, as his brother is the developer.
With initial approval in hand, the development now proceeds to the building inspection phase where the technical aspects of the building will be reviewed by the RDCK building inspector. At the same time, planning staff will review the plans a second time to ensure that all zoning and servicing requirements have been met.
Fish Bus hooked by business fees
Travelling fishmongers are complaining to council about the Village’s new business licence structure.
Orion Davidson and Wendy Faulkner say their Fish Bus has been visiting Nakusp for 20 years, and usually pays about $80 for a licence to operate in town five or six times a year.
This year, they were shocked to see the licence fee jump to $500.
“Being mobile, we already purchase business licenses in all the communities we service and therefore, we are already paying substantially more than most other businesses have to,” the pair wrote to council. “We provide your community with a much-loved and necessary service and we believe that your current exorbitant business license fee increase is unfair and unnecessary.”
They asked council to reconsider the rate increase.
But that’s not likely to happen.
CAO Robinson said the fee was purposefully set high for travelling businesses working off of private property.
“The rationale behind it is brick-and-mortar businesses pay taxes, rent, fees, and sewer and water,” he said. “So the idea is making it a more level playing field for our retailers.”
Robinson said the rate was higher than other villages in the region, but said it was hard to compare.
“It appears the rest of the RDCK is using a business licence model that’s different from what Nakusp does,” he said. “It’s sort of a combined one, [where one licence buys access to several municipalities] so it’s difficult to compare apples-to-apples in this situation.”
The fee was jacked up earlier this year, when the new Fees and Charges Bylaw was approved. The previous fee was around $100.
Councillor Tina Knooihuizen – who’s also the president of the local Chamber of Commerce – said the Fish Bus could also get a discount on their business licence by joining the local Farmers’ Market.
The couple’s letter was received as information.
Rail society plans okayed
The Nakusp Rail Society’s plans to make improvements to their historic equipment display in the community park were approved.
The improvements include installing new retaining walls for the display’s flower beds, building fresh walkways and moving a bench to an area just outside the display area’s boundaries, which will “make maintaining the site easier, enhance its beautification, and make it more accessible to those with mobility impairments,” said Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Robinson in a report. He noted that most of the proposed work is previously allowed by the agreement signed by the Village and Rail Society.
During their research, staff also found the society’s Licence of Occupation has expired, and they’ll begin the process to adopt a new five-year agreement to allow the group to use the park land.