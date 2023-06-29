The provincial government says upgrades and improvements to a popular recreation area on the east shore of Slocan Lake should be completed soon.
Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RTSBC) says work on Bannock Point, about four kilometres south of Silverton, should be completed in time for the 2023 summer camping season.
“The project is 90% complete with just signage, trail fine-tuning, and a few other items remaining to be completed this fall,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment. “A site host/operator will be on-site starting this season to collect fees, patrol the site, and ensure that the recreation regulations are being adhered to.”
Recreation Sites and Trails took over the operation and maintenance of the site this year, after being maintained by the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCo) for the past 15 years (see ‘Changes at Bannock Point Recreation Site,’ Valley Voice, June 15). Provincial officials said while SIFCo did a great job, the increasing use of the site led to problems like abandoned campfires, safety concerns, and damage to infrastructure.
“Both New Denver and Silverton have raised concerns about the Bannock Point site at UBCM [Union of BC Municipalities] for the past two years,” noted ministry officials to the Valley Voice. “RTSBC [Rec Sites & Trails BC] undertook a site planning process as a result of community concerns about abuse of the site. As a result, a plan was made in 2022 by a contracted recreation planner.”
Among the work begun this spring included danger tree assessment and removal, expansion of the parking lot, trail access improvement, new foot bridges, new picnic tables, the addition of 30 elevated tent pads as well as campfire rings and new outhouses.
An archeological assessment was also done to assess the impacts related to the plan.
About $200,000 has been spent on the improvements, the ministry says.
SIFCo has released a short video at www.sifco.ca/videogallery to celebrate its investments over the years and ‘the end of an era’ at Bannock Point.