BROCKTON – In an interview Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, Mayor Chris Peabody expressed sadness at the vandalism in Centennial Park.
Sometime Monday night, vandals set a fire at the splash pad washrooms and equipment room building in Centennial Park that left only the concrete block shell intact. The roof and interior were destroyed. The municipality has announced the splash pad is closed until further notice.
Peabody spoke about the impact on the families of the children who use the splash pad, and the 40 day camp children who’ve been moved from the park to the community centre.
Peabody said that the pool is closed for the day but will likely reopen once it’s determined the pump and mechanical equipment are unaffected. It’s a different story for the splash pad.
The investigation is ongoing, and the municipality’s insurance company was at the scene on Tuesday.
Peabody did have some good news on the agenda of the Aug. 8 council meeting. Although interest rates have been rising, the building report shows $45 million in construction, compared to $31 million last year.
He noted Schaus Land and Cattle Co. Ltd. is doubling the size of its feedlot.
“It’s good to see one of our key families and agribusinesses is continuing to expand in Brockton. There’ll be a lot of spinoffs – construction and jobs,” he said.
The building report also showed apartment buildings planned or under construction.
Nevertheless, the higher interest rates are having an impact, described by Peabody as “red flags.”
He noted one developer put property planned for townhouses up for sale. Fortunately, another developer put in an offer on the property. Peabody noted, “The numbers don’t reflect the last rise in interest rates.”
The impact isn’t only showing in new construction – rents are up.
Peabody said the municipality is pushing ahead with the CMHC Housing Accelerator Fund grant application.
“I hope they don’t forget about rural Ontario,” he said.
As stated in the report presented to council, “Applicants are required to prepare housing initiatives that will help the applicant achieve their committed housing supply growth target and any additional targets. The applicant must indicate how each initiative will increase the supply of housing and associated timelines, as well as any other expected results.”
Brockton is looking at an application for a grant of between $9 million and $11 million.