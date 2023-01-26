Local music retailer and instruction studio Max SPL music is partnering with Origin Brewery to host a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease at the taproom.
Dan Wiewel, owner of Max SPL Music, said the idea came to him following the loss of a relative to Alzheimer’s late last year.
“Unfortunately, my aunt passed away in December due to Alzheimer’s and I was not able to attend the funeral, so I reached out to Origin to see if they wanted to put a fundraiser on,” he said. “It’s sort of my way of honouring her.”
Finances raised at the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary. Wiewel added the timing works out well, as January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
The event will consist of dinner, music, and a host of activities aimed at raising money and awareness for the charity.
“We have got music lined up supplied by myself and some of my fellow instructors here at the store, we have a silent auction going, they have got some great food going at Origin and … Hunger Pains is donating 10 per cent of food sales to the charity as well,” explained Wiewel.
A 50/50 draw will also be taking place at the taproom.
Wiewel added this is his first time being at the helm of organizing an event like this, however, partnering with Origin, he said, has made it a very smooth and easy experience.
“(Origin) has been amazing. I on a whim after everything happened in December, just sent them an email thinking I might be able to set something up there and they got back to me right away … (saying they) can handle this, he said. “Origin has taken so much off my back that it has been a very smooth experience so far. All I have really had to do is help set some of the dates and times and start practising.”
Attendees can expect to hear some piano, classical guitar, as well as some rock-esque music at the venue throughout the evening.
Those who are interested in attending are able to prepurchase tickets for $10 online, or for $15 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society of Calgary.
Wiewel added he may consider turning the fundraiser into an annual event, given the ease of setup he has experienced working alongside the local brewery.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 28, with dinner music lined up for 7 p.m. and rock music scheduled for 8 p.m.