Following a 6.35 percent tax hike proposed, Chatham-Kent residents had a chance to ask questions and offer feedback during the first of two online budget consultations on Jan. 18
Municipal officials hosted the first community consultation on Jan. 18, which included a summary of the draft budget as well as an opportunity for residents to ask their questions about the budget.
Inflationary pressures and infrastructure costs resulted in the proposed increase, which works to a roughly $200 impact on the average household’s property tax bill. However, this is not the final number.
“Ultimately, it’s the budget committee that’s going to be making some changes and finalizing the budget for the coming year,” said Councillor and Budget Chair Brock McGregor. “That feedback from the public is really important.”
McGregor said the proposed increase is broken down into four categories.
“Maintaining existing services is 0.61 percent ($19) of that increase, provincial funding reduction is 0.51 percent ($16), the capital asset management plan is 3.65 percent ($115) of that increase, and business cases recommended to council is 1.58 percent ($50) of the increase,” he said.
Capital costs and asset management also account for 3.65 percent of the total proposed hike.
While many had questions, Chief Financial Officer Gord Quinton hoped to provide answers to many questions throughout the night.
The first question asked by residents to officials dealt with the format in which the budget information was presented this year as opposed to previous years.
According to Chief Financial Officer Gord Quinton, in previous years, the information was presented in a way that was often hard for everyone to follow along with.
This year, the budget committee put together a budget binder. Quinton said it’s a much more readable format.
“It puts us on track with what other municipalities are doing in sort of the leading edge of budgeting,” said Quinton.
The CFO also addressed prices having “skyrocketed” for many goods and services in 2022, leading into this year.
“We do see that starting to peak and come down,” he said. “December CPI (consumer price index) had dropped 0.5 percent, so we’re on the right trend down, but we’re still above six percent.”
Quinton highlighted the fact that council and administration realize it’s a hard budget.
“Asking for six percent and above, we know that can have a huge impact on people’s own budgets. It’s up to council to consider that as well.”
Quinton also noted costs for the municipality have also gone up.
“A lot of our materials, for example, the cost of asphalt increased by 25 percent, which means if we plan on paving 10 kilometres of roads, we can only pave seven or eight this year,” said Quinton. “We do realize it is a hard budget, and asking for six percent and above will have an impact on residents’ budgets, but it will be up to council to consider that as well.”
Other questions came with the explosion in Wheatley as residents were wondering whether or not it would impact the proposed budget.
According to Quinton, the municipality is running a $5 million deficit for 2022, which is part of why no surplus funds exist to help offset this year’s proposed budget.
“That said, there are no budgeted items in the draft budget for Wheatley in 2023,” said Quinton.
In addition, during the Jan. 11 budget presentation in council chambers, several deputations and funding requests were made.
Included was a $4.5-million request from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for its Wallaceburg site redevelopment and a nearly $9.7-million request from Indwell affordable housing. Both will be discussed further in the budget process.
A second public meeting will be held online over Facebook and Youtube on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., following the writing of this story.
Budget committee deliberations will be held in council chambers and online at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jan. 26 and Jan. 31, with Feb. 1 and 2 set aside if needed.
Written deputations of up to three minutes in length are welcome each evening. Submissions must be made by email to ckfps@chatham-kent.ca before noon each day.