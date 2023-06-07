The Halton Police have launched a search operation that is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a young woman reported missing from Milton. Alanna Carriera, a 23-year-old resident of Milton, was last seen on May 30, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am in the vicinity of 20 Sideroad and Fourth Line Nassagaweya in Milton.
Described as a white female with a slim build, Alanna has shoulder-length brown hair, a belly button piercing, and distinctive tattoos. She bears a tattoo of angels on her ankle and a snake tattoo behind her ear. At the time of her disappearance, she wore an unknown-coloured crop top, black leggings, and a black tote bag.
The Halton Police are urging anyone with any information about Alanna or her possible whereabouts to contact them through the emergency number 9-1-1 immediately. Alternatively, individuals can contact the police via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.
The police are working diligently to locate Alanna Carriera. They hope the public's assistance will aid in their efforts to find her promptly.