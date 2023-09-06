COOKS COVE — Residents in the Guysborough area reported seeing a Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) helicopter near Cooks Cove on Aug. 22. Social media posts on that day mention seeing a helicopter with a tow line carrying and landing multiple items onshore near the navigational aid – a light mounted on a fiberglass tower – that serves Guysborough Harbour.
In response to inquiries made by The Journal, Department of Fisheries and Oceans spokesperson Debbie Buott-Matheson said, “The Canadian Coast Guard helicopter was in Guysborough on August 22, 2023, delivering construction-related materials to the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Minor Shore light property. A soil remediation project is set to begin shortly at the DFO property, as well as an adjacent provincially owned property. The remediation project is expected to be completed by the end of September. The CCG helicopter will continue to be involved as the project moves along, bringing equipment in and removing soil.”
According to the website lighthousefriends.com, the last lighthouse on the Cooks Cove site was demolished in 1981, with the first lighthouse established to guide ships into Guysborough Harbour in 1846.