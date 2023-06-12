TMA gearing up for big summer event
By Cole Parkinson
Come July, the Municipal District of Taber Motocross Track will host a ton of racers for their biggest event of the year.
“Taber Motorcycle Association is excited to announce we will be hosting the third annual MX4LIFE Fueled by Verge Performance Cup on July 8 and 9,” explained Kelly Weenk, TMA race coordinator. “What makes this race extra special is, along with our generous title sponsor, we have also teamed up with Alberta Championship Motocross, the Elite Racing Series in Alberta. This is a provincial points series that will bring in a lot more riders from all over Alberta, including pro amateurs competing for the provincial championship.”
The association is excited to bring this event to the area, and they’re looking forward to two full days of action come early July. TMA is expecting to see tons of racing fans come out and watch some great action during the two-day event.
“This adds to the growing amount we've seen attending our races each year. TMA will be hosting a two round event, so there will be epic racing Saturday and Sunday for riders and spectators. There will be food trucks, vendors, and of course our infamous raffle table,” continued Weenk, who also shared enthusiasm for the business it will bring to Taber and area. “Not only do we get to watch some amazing racing this year, but we also hope to see the Taber community benefit from the influx of business over the weekend. The Town of Taber and the M.D. of Taber have supported our club in every way possible, so we are always happy when we can host a huge event like this and watch TMA, the town of Taber businesses and community benefit.”
With the event coming quickly, TMA is still in need of some helping hands. As a volunteer organization, the group is hopeful the community in Taber and area is looking to get out and participate in whichever way they can.
“TMA is a non-profit organization and we rely solely on sponsorship and our amazing volunteers that spend countless hours to make these race days happen. We are always looking for more sponsors so we would love any businesses that would be interested to reach out. We have a great sponsor pack that we would love to share with them,” added Weenk.
And one of the areas that has continued to see steady work from volunteers is the improvement of the track itself. With plenty of hours put in, TMA is proud of how things are shaping up in that regard. That work has also led to seeing riders from outside of the area come to use the track and the facilities.
“Over the past few years, we have been working hard to improve our track and the facility. We have volunteers that work their normal job and then come to the track and put in another full shift just to keep the facility running the best it can be. These volunteers deserve so much praise because, without them, we wouldn't be operational,” explained Weenk. “Because of them we have gained a lot of popularity in the moto community and have become a prime riding destination. We have so many local riders that come out and ride at our weekly Tuesday night practice motos. We actually have gained a lot of popularity with local riders and even have people come every week from over an hour away. Members and non-members are welcome to join us on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for practice motos and they are also welcome to ride our track from sun up to sun down any time by getting a membership or day pass from the Co-op Gas Bar located by Walmart.”
For the time being, TMA doesn’t have many with how the spring has gone. One thing they would like to see though is some more moisture and the forecast is predicting exactly that over the next few days.
“Our biggest challenge at the moment would be the weather — we need moisture. Our water reserve is a pond fed by mother nature and she hasn't been as generous as we would like. We are hoping to have a well put in so we will have a more plentiful supply to keep our track watered and keep the dust down. We are hoping for a big turnout at the race this year to help us get closer to that goal,” said Weenk.
The Alberta Championship Motocross comes to town for rounds four and five on July 8 and 9.