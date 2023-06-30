WALKERTON – Sing! this Spring! at Victoria Jubilee Hall from June 22-25 took audiences on a delightful musical journey through the decades, across space and genres. And what a fabulously-entertaining journey it was!
Chorus director Byron Ballagh featured the entire group as well as individual soloists, but also took a departure from previous performances to showcase instrumentals by members of the band and chorus.
The Kitchen Party was, for many, the highlight of the show, but there were many pieces that earned cheers, hoots and laughter as well as applause.
One was Grease – A New Broadway Medley, that included touches of the wackiness that made the John Travolta-Olivia Newton-John movie so appealing.
Sing! this Spring! was a fun show, bursting with light-hearted energy. Chorus members did more than sing (although they did so beautifully), often adding flashy dance moves, and sometimes leaving the stage to move into the audience. At one point, Ballagh sported a Michael Jackson single glove, earning well deserved laughter.
There were also gentler moments – the serene A Thousand Years was truly memorable.
However, the Kitchen Party will be what people will remember most about this show. Although a departure in format for the chorus, it tied together the other pieces, varied though they were, focusing on a general love of music.
The Kitchen Party celebrated the music many of us grew up with, when people played instruments (conventional and improvised, with varying levels of ability) and sang for their own entertainment, because it was great fun.
“That’s what Sing! is about,” said Ballagh, adding that the Kitchen Party, usually associated with Canada’s eastern areas, was very much a part of growing up around here, too.
Sing! Show Chorus is directed by Byron Ballagh, with Maria Dunning-Ballagh as artistic director.
Sing! is a not-for-profit organization that was “established by a group of friends who wanted a place to sing and share that passion with like-minded others. It’s open to anyone 16 and older, who is able to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on key, who wants to have fun, and who has a positive attitude and willingness to work hard.”
Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m., at Victoria Jubilee Hall.
Visit www.singshowchorus.ca for more information.