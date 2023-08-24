A member of the citizens’ group that has been following RDCK meetings for the last few months said they were considering demanding that the board review the performance of RDCK Chief Administrative Officer Stuart Horn.
“We may be asking for a review of our CAO and his performance,” said Corrine Mori during public question period at the August 17 RDCK board meeting. “Because since his arrival, things have become an uncontrolled organism that is taking all of our resources.”
Mori said her group, which started attending board meetings earlier this year to express concerns about the Climate Action Plan, had some questions and thoughts on how the RDCK spends its money. They’ve scheduled an appointment with Horn and another staffer to answer nine pages of questions the group has come up with.
“We have a huge expansion of the RDCK kingdom at the expense of the public,” she said. “We know recreation costs, transfer costs are increasing but we don’t necessarily see we are getting benefit of those services.”
The nine-page document raises questions about individual purchases by the RDCK dating back six years. They ask questions about salaries, reasons for dismissals of individual staff members, and the Climate Action Plan. They also ask about audits and demand explanations for some of the financial tools used by the regional government.
“We will be proceeding with initiating a service review on several expense items currently administered by RDCK staff,” the document says. “As we proceed through this process of increasing financial transparency and accountability, board directors should prepare for extensive questioning and the required thorough understanding of the local government decisions that have now forced residents to conduct an extensive review of our taxpayer resources.”
Mori also said her group wanted the board to review its upcoming budget process to ensure the public had more input in decisions made.
“These are things the public is starting to say: ‘you are spending our money, and we’re not necessarily finding that it is being spent in a way that actually benefits us.’ So we would prefer to be able to work with you in a way that we are feeling we are on the same side but I want you to know there is an intelligent, educated, intentional approach that is developing.”
Mori also said they thought all board meetings should be recorded and made available for public review, and all votes made by the board be recorded votes and included in the agenda.
Board Chair Aimee Watson noted that the board held 25 public meetings regarding the budget during its process last year. She thanked Mori and the group for attending the meeting and paying attention to the work of regional government.
Good job!
While the citizens’ group may have issues with the way the RDCK is being run, it’s getting positive feedback from other levels of government.
Board Chair Aimee Watson noted recent conversations with provincial ministers, who pointed out to her that they have been noticing the work the regional government has been doing.
She said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham specifically pointed out work like the Watershed Governance Initiative and the Kootenay Food Policy Council area plan.
“She actually said ‘I’d like to come out and talk to you guys because it sounds like you know what you are doing,’” recalled Watson. “‘And you are doing great work.’”