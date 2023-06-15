The head of a London auto dealership group is donating $5 million to a London hospital in the largest gift of its kind to support mental health research.
Ryan Finch, president of Finch Auto Group, announced Thursday the "landmark" donation to St. Joseph's Health Care London would fund new research to make accessing mental health care easier.
"I feel lucky to be able to give back," Finch said in a statement.
"With mental health at the forefront of so many aspects of life today, I wanted to make a difference and if this donation finds new ways to make it easier for people to get help, then it has served its purpose," he said.
Through Lawson Health Research Institute, the money will support the creation of a new research chair in mental health system transformation - the first position of its kind in Canada - to develop "collaborative initiatives that further mental health system change in London," the hospital said.
The funds will also support projects to improve the mental health system and help expand St. Joseph's research project, called MINDS of London-Middlesex, that looks at developing innovative mental health and addiction solutions.
"This funding is about fundamentally rebooting the mental health care system," said Jodi Younger, vice-president of patient care and quality at St. Joseph's.
"It's long been a complicated and complex system to navigate, especially for individuals diagnosed with a mental illness," she said, adding more than 50 per cent of people have their first mental health encounter in the emergency room because they don't know where to go.
The Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building will be renamed the Finch Family Mental Health Care Building to recognize Finch's generosity, start conversations and "break down community barriers," Michelle Campbell, president and chief executive of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, said in the release.
"We want to recognize Ryan Finch for his exceptional community leadership that will help to transform mental health care for patients and their families across our region."
The hospital's building houses 156 in-patient beds and supports people who require a longer stay to receive specialized mental health care. The mental health program has around 150,000 outpatient and outreach visits each year.