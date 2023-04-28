The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization pilot project of the Town Hall Art Gallery.
During their meeting on Monday (April 24), Shelburne Council received a report from chief administrative officer Denyse Morrissey regarding the exhibits pilot project.
The revitalization of the art gallery was based on recommendations from the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) and the Feasibility Study for Grace Tipling Hall on how to enhance the profile and use of the space.
“The commonality between these reports was that there was tremendous potential for Grace Tipling Hall and the art area to serve as an enabler for downtown; to bring more people to the community to enjoy what we have to offer and learn a bit more about the art in the community,” said Morrissey.
The exhibit program was developed by town staff members as a pilot project that will run throughout 2023. The Town Art Gallery will showcase the creative work of local artists, including work by individuals, art organizations, instructors, and students.
The first exhibition to kick off the program was A Retrospective of Darlene Hassal Work in Oil, which began on March 31 and will run until May 7.
Since the launch of the pilot project, the town has booked an art exhibition for nearly every month.
Upcoming exhibitions include the Streams Town Art Gallery (May 19-July 9), Tracy Smith and Ellen Brakel (July 14-July 28), Brian Blakemand (Sept. 1- Sept. 22), Indigenous Art for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30), and Unsung Heroes A Tribute to Veterans (Nov. 10-Nov. 24).
As part of the revitalization of the art gallery, the town has made changes to the location of displayed artwork, specifically removing art pieces hung on the walls of the stairway.
Morrissey noted that the decision to remove art from the stairway is following through with the Town’s DEI and Accessibility commitment.
“Looking at everything through a barrier-free lens is critically important. In the past, we would always have art hanging on our walls going up and down the stairs, which is certainly fantastic if you’re able-bodied, but prevents those people that are not from having that viewing experience,” said Morrissey.
General information, including current, upcoming and past exhibitions as well as exhibit applications, can be found on the Town of Shelburne website.