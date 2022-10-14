When I was born, the seaway had just opened. The water at the river was still clean. I don’t think you could drink it at that time, but the water was clear. It was different. You could see fish.
My family would talk about how the land looked before the seaway came. My grandparents on my mother’s side, their family home was near the train bridge. We call it the black bridge, that part. Their home was there. They’d talked about going there in the spring, the summer, going into the water and the way big ice floes would be in the springtime, stuff like that.
They’d talk about how the land was different, how there were many, many farms with horses and cows. Even when I was a boy, you didn’t see that - you rarely saw it. There was a section of farmland in the community that they called Tennessee Road. Now they call it the 207, but when I was a boy it was called Tennessee Road, and that area, that was the last of farms or some animals, but all the areas were gone, pretty much.
Sha’kenákerate’, òn:wa’k shahonnóhetste’ tsi kana’tsheratátie’. Shé:kon shikahnekí:io tsi
kaniataratátie’. Iah í:kehre’ tsi aiotòn:’on aiesahnekì:ren tho shikahá:wi, nek tsi shé:kon
thieió:ken ne kaniatarà:ke. Ó:ia shitiohtòn:ne’. Iotòn:’on ahshé:ken’ ne kéntson.
Akhwá:tsire enhatihthá:rahkwe’ tsi niionhontso’ténhne’ ohén:ton shahonnóhetste’ ne tsi
kana’tsheratátie’. Ionkhsótha ake’sténha’ nonkwá: thati’terón:tahkwe’ ákta nohthiio’kéha tsi
tewahskóhon. Iakwana’tónhkhwa’ ne wahskwahòn:tsi ne tho nón:we. Tho
nithotinonhsó:tahkwe’. Enhatihthá:rahkwe’ kakwitè:ne nikahá:wis tho iehonnéhtha’,
akenhnhà:ke ó:ni’, nok awèn:ke ienhontè:skohwe’ tánon’ tsi ní:ioht tsi kawisatstohkótha’ ne
kakwitè:ne nikahá:wi, tho se’ nikarihò:ten’s.
Enhatihthá:rahkwe’ tsi ó:ia niionhontso’ténhne’, tsi é:so tsi kahehtakehrón:tahkwe’ tánon’
akohsá:tens tánon’ tiohnhónhskwaron. Akwé: ní: shikeksà:’a, iah nè:’e thahsatkáhtho’ – ietsó:rek enhsatkáhtho’. Iokwèn:rare ienthótha’ ne tsi kanakerahserá:ien tsi iohá:te ne Tennesse konwana’tonhkhwahkwe’. Nòn:wa ratina’tónhkhwa’ 207, nek tsi shikeksà:’a tsi iohá:te ne Tennesse ratina’tónhkhwahkwe’, tho nón:we ne ohna’kénkha konti’terón:tahkwe’ ne kontitshé:nen tsi ieienthótha’, nek tsi akwé:kon thóha ne aktè:shon nón:we iah teská:ien.