Woodstock newest hockey players wore broad smiles Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, as they gathered at Tim Hortons on Connell Street to pick up their first hockey jerseys.
Tim Hortons representative Christin Clarke joined franchise owner and coach Ian MacDougall, Woodstock Minor Hockey U7 director Peter Belyea and other minor hockey officials to present local children with their first Timbits Jerseys.
Tim Hortons is a national sponsor of minor hockey across Canada. Clarke said the company holds Jersey Days each year, but Sunday's event in Woodstock marked the first time it had one in New Brunswick.
With the budding hockey players and their parents jammed into the Connell Street seating area, Belyea and minor hockey coach B.J. Taylor handed out the jerseys and matching socks. Clarke presented the children with a gift packet and bag of Timbits.
Woodstock Minor Hockey president Dan Richardson thanked Tim Hortons for its ongoing support of minor hockey across Canada and recognized MacDougall for his commitment as a Tim Hortons owner and coach.
Richard also noted Tim Hortons' support for minor soccer and baseball.
He also provided a word of advice for the parents of the new hockey players.
"Make sure you take lots of videos at the first of the year, and Christmas and the end of the year," Richardson said.
He told parents they would be amazed by the boys' and girls' progression through the year.
Belyea said enrolment in minor hockey appears on the rise this year following a decrease over the last two COVID-dominated years.
He said the U7 program, called Initiation initially, focuses on fun while learning the game. He said a highlight for the first and second-year players is the jamboree held around Christmas.