The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s Grand Chief joined the governor of New York, the CEO of Hydro-Quebec and other political leaders last week in Whitehall, N.Y. for the groundbreaking of a new underground power line that will supply New York City with green energy.
It’s the result of a partnership between the MCK and Hydro-Québec, created in May 2021, that will see the construction and joint ownership of the 58-kilometre, 400-kv underground transmission line.
The line will run from the Hertel Substation in Laprairie to the U.S. border, where it will connect to the CHPE via a new underground and underwater line between Champlain and Astoria, N.Y.
“The Kanien’kehá:ka of Kahnawake have a strong personal attachment to New York City, as generations of ironworkers from every Kanien’kehá:ka community helped build many buildings and bridges that form the city skyline," Sky-Deer said. "Now, as a partner with Hydro-Quebec, we'll help deliver clean and renewable energy, enough to provide electricity to power a million homes – reducing the total amount of current emissions from New York City traffic by approximately 44 percent.”
Sky-Deer added that as stewards of the land, facilitating green-energy transfer to New York City is a natural fit for the community.
“Now, as a partner with Hydro-Quebec, we're delivering clean and renewable energy to the city,” she said. “This equates to the supply of electricity to power a million homes, reduces harmful carbon emissions and improves air quality. As Kanien'kehá:ka people, we are always mindful of the seven generations to come - this partnership solidifies efforts towards a cleaner environment, while creating more opportunity for Kahnawake to carry out our responsibilities as stewards of the environment."
New York governor Kathy Hochul said the green-energy project is a good example of direct action against climate change.
"As construction begins on this project to help deliver clean energy to New York City, our state is setting yet another example of what climate action looks like," Hochul said. "The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is a monumental step toward protecting our environment and creating family-sustaining, green jobs in both upstate and downstate New York. In partnership with union labor, this green infrastructure project will bring billions of dollars in economic benefits to our state and will pave the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers."
Hydro-Quebec CEO Sophie Brochu agreed, saying the new project is a good example of renewable energy and a great example of how teamwork can make such projects possible.
“This new transmission line linking the largest generator of clean renewable energy in North America with New York City will change the energy landscape of our entire region,” Brochu said. “The CHPE is, in a way, a conduit for many meaningful things - large volumes of hydroelectricity to reliably power homes and businesses without burning fossil fuels to do so; a community investment approach which is grounded in principles of social justice and new partnerships with Indigenous communities, such as our Mohawk friends from Kahnawake. Decarbonization is our common goal, and we intend to continue supplying climate-friendly energy to New York for many more decades to come."