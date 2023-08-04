Ahead of this weekend’s Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Indigenous Tattoo Gathering, The Eastern Door spoke with one of the artists who will be on site, Leilani Shaw of Kahnawake, about questions people might have about getting a tattoo.
It will be Shaw’s second consecutive year tattooing Onkwehón:we at the Kanesatake gathering.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What would you say to somebody who might be getting a tattoo for the first time but doesn’t know what to expect?
If you’re someone who really loves artwork, if you really enjoy beautiful things and want to carry them on your body, it’s a really great experience. It’s not scary. It’s not something that – I don’t know how to explain it, but you don’t have to think too much into it. You don’t have to come up with a tattoo idea that’s super powerful and can combine like 10 different meanings. You can have fun with it but still have it be meaningful.
Please eat before your tattoo appointment. You’re getting a wound on your body, it’s an open wound. Keep it clean and listen to your tattoo artist when they tell you the care instructions afterwards.
What considerations did you have when getting your own tattoos?
At least for myself, I try not to think too much of it. I really like collecting tattoos that I think are beautiful. Some of them have meanings, but for the most part they’re just designs and artwork that I really love and that I like seeing.
I think there’s also something to say that tattoos can enhance self-image and the way that you view your body. If you have something beautiful on your body, you’re going to be proud of it. There’s something else to say there too. It’s a really great tool as well.
Is there a tattoo that jumps to mind that you’ve given to somebody that you were really proud of or really like?
I have many, many favourites. I think one that jumps to mind is my friend Samantha’s. She wanted a tattoo that incorporated images of strawberries and flowers that she personally took that came from a garden that she created with her grandfather.
It was kind of a tattoo to honour her grandfather and honour that relationship that she has with him in a way that goes beyond just having a picture of someone or his name or anything. It’s her personal tattoo that she has. If you just look at it, it’s a strawberry and some strawberry flowers and roots, but to her it means something deeper, so I really love that tattoo.
If people are worried about their safety or comfort, is there anything you’d say about that?
I will say be able to vocalize when things are uncomfortable or if there’s anything of discomfort or if you need a break. As a tattoo artist, one thing I really don’t like seeing is the person I’m working with uncomfortable. I don’t like to see them in pain. If they need to take a break or if something’s particularly spicy in certain spots, just let us know. We can always breathe through it, take a break, you can get a snack.
I understand tattoos are painful, but they don’t need to be excruciating.
Do you have available appointments?
I am booked up when it comes to custom tattoos, but I’m going to have a flash sheet available where I have designs premade, so if there are people who want tattoos – they’re going to be really small, tattoos that I can do in under an hour – those will be available, and I’m only going to tattoo them once.
That’s something personally ethical is when I tattoo someone, I don’t copy and paste it in other spaces. At least on my end, I don’t ever tattoo a design twice.
What is it like as a tattoo artist being around the creativity and different approaches of other artists at the gathering?
It’s really great. Every tattoo artist has their own style. They have their own subject matter they want to focus on. They have their own story they put into their artwork. If people are focusing on similar things or similar topics, you can always tell which artist has done it based on their application, the colours they choose, the designs they want to incorporate.
It’s really special to see all of the tattoo artist’s personality in all of the artwork they’re creating with people.
Is there anything I didn’t ask about that you’d like to add?
Each tattoo artist has their own style they would like to portray and their own kind of limitation when it comes to vision. Just because someone has the ability to tattoo doesn’t mean they’re obligated to do every job that comes their way, and for people to not be offended by that.
I think as tattoo artists, we kind of know what we’re able to give, and if someone’s vision that they really would like and something that would make them really happy just doesn’t align with what we can give you, don’t take that personally. There’s always another artist that can probably deliver that better.
The Kanehsatà:ke Traditional Indigenous Tattoo Gathering takes place this weekend August 4-6 at the Kanesatake Powwow Grounds.