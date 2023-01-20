Sixteen-year-old Valentina Wynne came a long way, artistically and geographically, to see her paintings hanging on public view in a gallery.
From Munich, Germany, Wynne will shine in Woodstock N.B.’s Creek Village Gallery and Café’s Young Artist Spotlight during January and February.
The young artist is spending the year as a Grade 11 student at Hartland Community School as part of the New Brunswick International Student Program (NBISP)
“I really appreciate this opportunity to have my art on display at Creek Village and to be seen by so many people,” said Wynne.
While she shared her work with a supportive artistic community on Instagram, she said the Creek Village showcase is her first gallery exhibition.
Wynne thanked Creek Village and her HCS art teacher Jane Porter for making this event possible.
On Saturday, Jan. 7, HCS’s NBISP co-ordinator Dustin Day arranged a reception at the Creek Village Gallery and Café to officially launch Wynne’s exhibit.
Among those congratulating her were Wynne’s host mom, Holly Taylor of Hartland, and the NBISP Anglophone West regional manager Julie O’Brien.
They both praised Wynne as an artist and a person.
Growing up in Munich, Wynne showed an interest in art from early childhood, drawing at every opportunity. The pandemic provided plenty of opportunities to expand her artistic pursuits.
“I have enjoyed doing art for as long as I can remember, but just started getting into drawing realistic art during the COVID lockdowns,” she said in the bio accompanying her showcase. “I was looking for ways to spend my time and connect with people.”
Once she found an artistic community on Instagram, she began connecting and collaborating with other artists to work and expand her art.
“I mostly draw photo-realistic art but also enjoy creating through other mediums, including sculpting, painting, jewelry, and photography,” Wynne said.
She said her Creek Village Young Artist Showcase features only her paintings.
Wynne hopes to pursue art as a career, citing plans to attend art school after graduation.
While Wynne is far from family and friends, she appreciates the support of Porter, Day and others surrounding her in Hartland.
“I also am thankful to my host mom, Holly, for supporting me and encouraging me to do this,” she said.
Wynne, one of eight international students at HCS and several throughout the district, praised the N.B. International Student Program for giving students from across the world a chance to spend a semester or two in New Brunswick schools.
“We come to learn English, give back to the community, and experience new things (like displaying my art),” she wrote in her showcase bio.
Creek Village Art Gallery’s Paul Twyford said it was great adding Wynne’s paintings to the long list of young artists displayed on the Young Artist Showcase, sponsored by Woodstock businessman and investment advisor Greg McPherson.
He encouraged people to visit Creek Village to view the work of Wynne and other area artists.
“As you’ll see, Valentina’s artwork is exceptional,” Twyford said.