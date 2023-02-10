THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Commercial fishers across the Great Lakes region are providing the Ontario government with industry input in a joint effort to modernize the licensing process for faster licence renewals and easier harvest reporting.
Anita Tamrazi, a spokesperson with the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), told The Chronicle-Journal that commercial fishing plays an important role to those families and communities that rely on commercial fishing for income.
“On Lake Superior, for example, the landed value in Ontario waters is nearly $1 million each year,” she said. “Ontario’s (entire) commercial fishing industry contributes more than $200 million to the province’s economy annually.”
Tamrazi explained that a commercial fishing licence is valid for one year and must be renewed on an annual basis.
She said reporting the species and amount of fish harvested is a “requirement per the conditions of the licence.” Both the annual licence renewal and fish harvest reporting processes are done using paper methods.
The goal of modernizing the system, which is still in its early stages, is to make it easier for the commercial fishing industry to communicate with the government while continuing to enhance the sustainable management of fisheries for future generations.
Tamrazi said what they are hearing from the industry is that many licence holders in Ontario have expressed the desire to modernize services to support their businesses.
“We heard that many people engaged in the industry are interested in making the process for licence renewals and catch reporting faster to reduce the amount of paper and forms that needed to be completed,” she said. “Commercial fishing licences are required to follow specific licence conditions for sustainable management of fisheries that includes a requirement for catch reporting.”
Ron Gerow, a local independent commercial fisher, called the process for licensing a “nightmare of paperwork.” His sons are now the family’s fifth generation in the industry.
“First you have to have a Thunder Bay licence and then you need a Black Bay licence. Then you need a licence for Silver Island and then you need another one for Nipigon,” he said, adding that each licence has conditions and multiple pages that need to be signed. “You’re signing and signing and signing . . . and then you have to send it to Owen Sound, Ontario. Everything has to be signed there and sent back and signed again.”
Gerow estimated there are about six independent commercial fishers operating out of Thunder Bay. Other Canadian fishers are hired by American companies that purchase licences for Canadian waters.
Each licence signifies a specific fishing location for the holder with many fishers holding multiple licences to fish in different areas of the lake.
Most of the commercial fishing around Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario takes place in the spring and fall where between 5,000 to 1,500 pounds of fish are netted.
Gerow sells his fish to a Winnipeg buyer. Before any fish can be removed from the boat, a form must be filled out and deposited in green catchment boxes at the docks.
According to the MNRF, in 2021 there were 49 commercial fishing licences issued to 26 fishers, including to five Indigenous communities in the Ontario waters of Lake Superior.
While more than 85 per cent of the provincial commercial fish harvest comes from Lake Erie, less than three per cent is contributed to the industry from Northwestern Ontario.
Tamrazi said that outside of Lake Superior, the fishery in Northwestern Ontario is made up largely of small-scale Indigenous fishers.