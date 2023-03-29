PORT BICKERTON – “I really do enjoy grant writing,” laughs Kerri Jack about the $150,000 contribution the provincial government made earlier this month towards restoring her community’s ballfield and playground.
Her neighbours are glad she does. After the Port Bickerton resident (who also happens to be St. Mary’s Director of Recreation and Community Development) spent a good deal of time this winter chasing the public funds, the provincial government came through with the pleasant news on March 17, just in time for spring season.
“We put in an application, not expecting the response that we got,” she says. “We’re still going to be looking at some fundraising efforts to build our dugouts, because they weren’t included in this grant, but it’s just a little bit.”
As it is, the funding — which falls under a $14.5-million Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Capital Grants Program to help community groups, not-for-profits and municipalities build recreational infrastructure — should cover most of the cost associated with replacing or revitalizing the playground, outfield, fence and bleachers of Port Bickerton’s 40-year-old ballfield.
Jack, who’s been a resident of the town for approximately 10 years, says the facilities had fallen into disrepair, especially during the height of Covid. “There had usually been a tournament held there each year,” she notes. “Back in the day, it was used on a regular basis for men’s league. There was always the George Stephens Memorial ball tournament.”
Last fall, community members formed a volunteer committee under the auspices of the Seashore Fire Department, which owns the property, to explore ways to restore the field to its former glory. “We’d had a co-ed tournament, which was a ton of fun. It really got the bug back into the community. We thought that we really could make this place awesome again.”
Jack got to work writing the provincial application. “I carry some of that expertise from my professional work,” she says. “But it was a joint collaboration with the committee, in that there were better people to get the quotes [prices] to do the work, people who knew the industry and could do a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. So, while I put together the wording, there was a whole team gathering the information.”
The timely government funding means that potential contractors will get their marching orders sooner than later. Says Jack: “It means that this project is a reality this year, and that means the project will be completed, in its full capacity, by 2024.”
After that, it’s out to the ballgame for Port Bickerton, once again.