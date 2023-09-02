A celebration of local arts is coming back to Grimsby.
The Grimsby Arts Walk will be held on Sept. 23. A juried art festival, the celebration features four significant locations in Grimsby that will host displays of a variety of arts, from music, visual art and more.
“You’re going to see art, different types of entertainment and artistic expression,” said Melissa Ruisch, community special events co-ordinator for the town of Grimsby. “We have Hamilton aerial groups coming to perform as well. There will be different art vendors.”
On the municipality’s website, it is teased some of the art showcased will include painting, photography, sculpture, glass, woodturning, textiles, jewelry and more.
These art showcases will be set up at: Coronation Park, Nelles Manor Museum, Grimsby Museum and Grimsby Public Art Gallery.
Coronation Park will serve as the stage programming and picnic area, Nelles Manor will host the Lakeside Pumphouse Artists’ Association art show, the Grimsby Museum will have aerial programming and the Public Art Gallery will have the Rewilding exhibition.
A feature of the show, Ruisch said, is Indigenous performer Nicole Joy-Fraser will be performing twice.
They are still accepting applications for artists looking to be part of the event, and will be until Sept. 15. “Artists are encouraged to submit artwork created within the last three years,” the website said. “Established and emerging artists are welcome.”
To apply, visit Grimsby.ca and search “Arts Walk.”
Held for the first time last year as part of the town’s centennial, Ruisch said the intention with the Arts Walk is to bring the community together.
A newer employee with the town, Ruisch said she’s looking forward to showing off some of the historical sites in the town and showcasing local talent.
“I honestly just love community events and I like meeting people from the community,” she said. “I like exploring our different venues and avenues. Sometimes people from the community don’t realize the amazing historical culture and artistic expression that we have. So Nelles Manor, the museum, the gallery too. It gets people out there and engaged in different areas they maybe haven’t visited before.”