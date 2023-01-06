CENTRE WELLINGTON – Centre Wellington Fire and Rescue Services is getting a new fire truck.
Fire chief Tom Mulvey made his case for the nearly-million dollar truck to Centre Wellington council at a budget meeting Thursday.
Council later pre-approved the purchase of this fire truck.
The current truck is 18-years-old and has been used as long as can be done reliably from an insurance perspective.
Back in 2017, it was decided that pumper 41 would be replaced in 2023 and then the old truck would be used as a back-up.
Mulvey gave an estimate for the new truck at $950,000 this year.