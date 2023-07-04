At Wednesday’s Esterhazy town council meeting, Recreation Director Garth Forster told council that the D. A. Mackenzie Aquatic Center will be open for the summer starting Tuesday, July 4.
However due to not having enough staff, the town will not be offering swimming lessons this year.
The hours for public swimming will be from Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We met with the lifeguards on June 22, they were very excited to get into the pool and get to work,” said Forester.
“Shelby from Lifesaving Society was here today to put the guards through their pre-season training.
“The seven guards we have hired were all in attendance. Shelby said she was very confident in this group of individuals to get us going for this year.”
Council passed a motion to approve their 2023 pool rates:
- Under 1 Year - no charge
- Ages 2 to 17 years old is $5 for day rates and $50 for a season pass
- Ages 18+ is $6 for day rates, and $60 for a season pass
- Ages 55+ is $6 for day rates, and $50 for a season pass
- Family pass is $20 (family of four, $5 for each extra swimmer), and a season pass is $120
CAO Tammy MacDonald informed council that the town’s Bylaw Enforcement Officers will now be issuing Orders to Remedy, in addition to giving out warnings to people in town, when coming across violations of town bylaws.
Council passed a motion to pave the block of 4th Avenue between Main Street and Sumner Street.
Council has budgeted $200,000 for their 2023 Paving Program.
CAO Tammy MacDonald informed council they will be receiving a dozen Canadian and Saskatchewan flags for the town, which will be hung up around the community.
MacDonald was happy the flags had finally become available, given there was a backlog on products.