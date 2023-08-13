A young woman has gone missing in the town of Milton.
The Halton Police have issued an urgent plea for the community's cooperation in the search for 25-year-old Ashley Doyle, who disappeared on June 14th, 2023.
Her family and law enforcement agencies are apprehensive about her well-being and urge anyone with information to come forward.
Ashley Doyle is characterized as a Caucasian female standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 120 to 130 lbs. She has distinctive features, including long blonde hair with brown roots. At the time of her disappearance, she was attired in black yoga pants, a black long-sleeve cardigan, and a dark green top.
Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in piecing together any information that might lead to Ashley Doyle's whereabouts.
