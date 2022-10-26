For about 26 years, a small gathering of individuals have been meeting in the basement of Parkside Manor. These individuals are proficient in a certain subsection of skills, so much so they have formed a club — the Taber’s Cotton Picker Quilt Club. Val Leahy, president of Taber’s Cotton Picker Quilt Club, provided a brief outline of the club.
“I think I’m in my fifth year of being president, but I’ve been a member for six or seven years,” said Leahy. “We’re a relatively small club — we have between 22 and 25 members. Now that COVID is over, we’re getting a few new members which is quite nice for us. We have a general meeting once a month. The first Thursday of every month at seven o’clock and we have our own room here that we rent this from Parkside. It’s always set up so anybody that’s a member can come and quilt anytime they want.”
Besides the monthly meeting, Leahy also discussed some of the week long activities the club takes part in.
“We have a quilt retreat for a week every month, the second week of October was our quilt retreat. Thanksgiving being Monday, so it ran Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Sometimes we do a project — we have done quilts of valour, the Terry Fox quilt, we’re in the process of making blankets for the hospital this year as a project, and we’ve done quilts for Linden View. We will do our own quilting on retreat week or we’ll work on a project during retreat week.”
The Taber’s Cotton Picker Quilt Club does not just offer your standard meetings or retreats, but also events to help people learn and improve their quilting skills.
“Once a month, we also have something called sidelines, and sidelines is where you’ll learn a new technique,” said Leahy. “Last month, we painted quilt squares. So, we did like barn quilts and quilt squares. This month, sidelines is all about bindings, so we’re gonna learn all about prairie points, continuous bonding, self-binding baby blanket, et cetera. We have a committee that takes care of sidelines and they got a plan for the whole year what we’re going to learn at sidelines lines.”
Leahy and two other members of the quilting guild — Heather Farrell and Anne Luehr — spoke on what drew them into joining the Taber’s Cotton Picker Quilt Club.
“Because I like to sew,” said Farrell. “I found coming to the club, you could bring your project, and then if you had any trouble, there were always mentors around. I think that’s what comes with the club is the mentorship of others and helpfulness. To learn and do things that you think you could never do. They may look too hard, but when you get down to it and get some help, it’s easy.”
“Well, I love making quilts,” said Leahy. “I mean you’ll find most of these ladies, that’s just what they do. Other people have other hobbies, we make quilts, wall hangings, and tablecloths. When I worked full-time, I didn’t have the time to quilt. Now that I’m retired though, I have a lot more time and I love it. I love to make them as gifts for people, I love to make them for myself, so that’s why I joined. We have a lot of ladies that have a lot of knowledge. Arlene Prummel, a member of the group and she used to have a fabrics store in Taber. Edna McFail is part of our group and she has a fabric store in Medicine Hat. I’m really glad that I joined because I could do basic stuff but I’ve learned so much from these ladies.”
“I always have an interest in sewing, and so my earlier years were garment sewing,” said Luehr. “I sewed for my kids, and then when they got past the age where they don’t want to wear homemade items, I turn to quilting. It’s a whole different game. I enjoy the process — from finding a pattern, picking the fabric, getting it cut out, and getting it put back together again — we’re known for cutting up a lot of pieces of the fabric into smaller pieces so we can sew them all back together again and make a quilt. The friendships that I have made through quilting are one of the best things in my life. People that I’ve met at a quilt retreat or in fabric stores have become long-time friends. It’s pretty amazing.”
The three members also talked about why other individuals may be interested in joining the club.
“For companionship because if we just stay in our homes on our own, it can be quite lonely,” said Farrell. “Just coming down and joining the club for a week or come down for a few days. You just call somebody and say, ‘Are you going quilting today?’ We meet here and we share ideas, we share fabric, if someone needs some- thing we share that, and I think that’s why I should join especially new people to town. I came here in 2000 — the club is probably three years old by then, and it was some friends that I knew they invited me and it was good.”
“We’re very friendly here, we like to meet new people,” said Luehr. “Everybody brings their own skill set, and so lots of times, we’re learning from somebody else’s skill, or idea to do something and we turn into our skill and use it when we’re making stuff. I have learned so much from two other long-term members just because they have the experience and the years of doing it. It’s great.”
“We’re always looking for new members,” said Leahy. “I think that there’s a little bit of a resurgence in quilting, and you may think of your grandmother’s quilt — quilting has come a long way since it was your grandmother making everything by hand. Sewing machines can be thousands and thousands of dollars now. We’re quite lucky in Taber we have a couple of ladies that have long-arm machines. A long arm machine is where put your quilt, you’re batting, and you’re all together, and they have a big machine that goes all the way across it and it long arms your whole quilt. We’re quite lucky that we have people in Taber who do that.”
Leahy also talked about how you can get in contact with them and become a member of the quilting club.
“Under the fridge news in the Taber Times, we have a little article and my phone number than there so they can call me.”