The Salvation Army held fundraisers on Friday, June 9 to help send kids to The Salvation Army’s Holiday and Teen camps, which are being held in August this year. Members of The Salvation Army made an appearance at the Drumheller McDonald’s in the morning with BrokerLink and Boom 99.5 on site, and held a barbecue lunch by donation at Freson Bros. in the afternoon. Funds raised during the event will help to send children in need to summer camp programs. During the morning event, a total of $358 was raised, and an additional $1,147 was collected in the donation bubble during the afternoon barbecue; an additional donation of $680 was dropped off after the fundraiser, bringing the total raised from kettle donations to $2,185. The barbecue fundraiser at Freson Bros. also helped raise $793, which will help send some 20 children to the holiday and teen camps.
Salvation Army fundraises to send kids to camp
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
