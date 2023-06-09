The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has announced a series of a facility closures.
Until June 2, the Jessie Street Community room in Lansdowne is closed for flooring work.
Washrooms at Kendricks Park, 245 Short Point Road, Lyndhurst, were closed for flooring work, scheduled to reopen Friday, June 9.
Also, effective until Friday, washrooms at Centennial Park, 107 Haskins Point, Seeley’s Bay were closed for flooring work.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)