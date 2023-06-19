Crescent Heights High School leadership classes presented cheques to local nonprofit organizations Tuesday, having now given away more than $30,000 in the community over the years.
Leadership classes run throughout the year where students decide which charity they want to support.
“We have a competition where the kids present all the reasons why they think their charity should win money from the Community Foundation,” explained Heather McCaig, a leadership teacher at the school. “Some of our groups do their own fundraising as well.”
The school has been working with the Youth in Philanthropy program with the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta since 2005.
“This is one of our favourite days with Heather and her leadership groups every year,” said Niki Gray, executive director of the foundation. “They will be distributing $3,000 worth of Community Foundation Youth in Philanthropy funding and then some they have raised (money) on their own.”
Gray added that McCaig was the one who taught her how to run the Youth in Philanthropy program.
“The model she’s created at Crescent Heights has been phenomenal and I appreciate the school and the district.”
Three groups of students talked about why they chose their selected charity. Naomi, Taylee and Laura raised more than $600 for the Women’s Shelter.
“The women and children there are struggling,” said Naomi. “If you are suffering and struggling, you’d like someone to help you as well.”
Amethyst, Kindley and Brody raised $400 for CORE because they believe everyone deserves to be treated equally.
“Back in December, we went to CORE and did a tour and learned if they were to win the money, they would get an iPad to go towards the puppeteers,” explained Amethyst.
Kaitlyn, Emily and Victoria raised $600 for the SPCA because they wanted to help stop animal neglect and homelessness.
“We think they strive for good animal companionship and good morals,” stated Kaitlyn. “Some of our animals we adopted from the SPCA, so they hold a special place in our hearts.”
Other charities receiving cheques were McMan Youth, Family and Community Services ($400), The Root Cellar ($209 plus a bin of food), Prairie Gleaners ($714), The Connection ($36) and APARC ($817).