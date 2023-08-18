Assiniboine Community College and Red River College Polytech staff have ratified a new four-year contract agreement that will see a general salary increase of two per cent each year for all employees.
After a nearly two-year bargaining process, the contract agreement will affect nearly 1,900 staff, including instructors, administrators and information technologists at both colleges and their satellite campuses in Portage la Prairie, Selkirk, Winkler, Steinbach and Dauphin.
Along with the two per cent salary increase, the agreement includes an extra pay step for every job classification, a health spending account increase and a singing bonus.
Changes in the agreement, which was presented to members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union last month, will result in increases of up to 11.43 per cent over the four years for some staff members.
“Work is now underway to implement the new collective agreement and more information will be forthcoming,” said a statement to the Sun from Anya McNabb, Assiniboine’s director of communications and marketing, earlier this week.
Staff at Assiniboine and Red River had voted in favour of striking on March 25, but put off the action on April 11 when the two sides met with the conciliator. Those meetings led to a compromise which resulted in the new contract.
The agreement is the result of a tremendous amount of effort by all parties at the bargaining table, and Assiniboine is grateful to the bargaining teams and conciliator for their efforts to bring both parties together to move forward, McNabb’s statement said.
“Both parties worked tirelessly to create a new agreement that ensures our staff and faculty are supported so that we can continue to deliver the programming and experience vital to our students’ success.”
The college also thanked its students for their continued patience and understanding as the work at the bargaining table progressed.