There has been a flurry of activity downtown at Devonian Park, and it is looking incredible!
Work on the Devonian Park project began last year with the reclamation of a portion of the parking lot to the east of the green space, followed by the creation of concrete walkways, pads, and forms. Soil was introduced after the concrete had set, and then sod was laid by the end of the summer. The majority of the funding for this project has come from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), a $500 million 2-year national infrastructure program aimed at building and improving community infrastructure to help said communities recover from the effects of the pandemic.
Public Works started the ball rolling early last week when they filled the empty concrete forms in the park with soil. On Thursday, Swan Hills Communities in Bloom (CiB) began the monumental effort of establishing trees and plants in the fresh soil while strategically placing tasteful planters along the walkways meandering through the green space. All together, CiB and their volunteer helpers beautified the area with over 350 plants, three trees, and 60 planters.
On Monday, Public Works installed equipment in the park, including park benches, a bear-proof bin for garbage and recycling, and a bike rack. The burst of activity finished with the installation of “museum pieces” on Tuesday, decorative signs with information about Swan Hills and the surrounding area.
The park isn’t entirely finished, but it already looks phenomenal!
Be sure to take a stroll through the newly updated park, check out the museum pieces, and maybe rest on one of the new benches.
Devonian Park is a beautiful addition to the community of Swan Hills.