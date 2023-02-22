Bonfield Township is looking forward to seeing a report outlining the steps needed to transition Cassellholme ownership to the City of North Bay, a change Bonfield’s council is happy to support.
Currently, the long-term care home is owned by eight municipalities—Calvin, Chisholm, East Ferris, Mattawa, Mattawan, Papineau-Cameron, South Algonquin, Bonfield—and the City of North Bay.
North Bay owns the lion’s share, and the other partners are supporting the city’s decision to look into taking over the facility. Early this month, North Bay councillor Tanya Vrebosch put forward a motion to council that would light a fire to get that report done.
She asked council to have that report—which would document how taking over the home could occur—no later than March 28th. Vrebosch also wanted answers as to why “it appears that the member municipalities no longer have representation on the Castle Arms Board.”
Castle Arms is the non-profit senior’s housing corporation that the board of Cassellholme started in 1986.
Both of Vrebosch’s motions were sent back to committee for discussion, but once that report is complete, it’s on the top of Bonfield’s reading list.
“Bonfield adds it’s support to the voices of all other member municipalities of Cassellholme,” Mayor Narry Paquette said, “and looks forward to receiving the full review of the steps necessary to transition Cassellholme to a City owned home.”
