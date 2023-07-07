BROCKTON – Oh, Canada! What a party!
Brockton celebrated Canada Day in style, back in Centennial Park for the first time since before COVID.
Last year’s festivities were held at the arena due to weather. This year, organizers took a gamble with the weather, and won, as hundreds of people enjoyed a barbecue and Canada Day birthday cake, musical entertainment by PJ Mack, a bouncy castle for the kids, balloons, a visit by a fire truck, and all the amenities the beautiful park has to offer. That included a bit of crayfish hunting in the creek for some of the younger set. Most were happy to cool off in the pool or play at the splash pad. The weather held for most of the afternoon, with only a few drops of rain.
Delightful though last year’s celebration was, thanks to a lot of last-minute planning, moving back to the park certainly added to the fun this year.
Canada flags were everywhere, including on clothing, in hair and on faces.
The celebration began at 11:30 a.m. with official greetings from dignitaries.
MC Tim Mancell welcomed Pat O’Connor, representing MP Ben Lobb, and read a message from MPP Lisa Thompson, who was attending Canada Day festivities in Exeter.
Deputy Mayor James Lang thanked everyone for attending the Brockton celebration and urged them to “stay safe and enjoy the weekend.”
Canada’s 156th birthday celebration was provided free by the Municipality of Brockton, and the Rotary Club of Walkerton (donations welcomed).