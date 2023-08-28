The Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) is hoping to have a complete roster of staff in the near future.
The organization, which represents the interests of Inuit in the Kitikmeot region, employed 30 people as of Aug. 23, with eight open positions still to be filled.
Fred Pedersen, the organization’s executive director, is hopeful those vacancies will be filled by the end of the year.
“The vacancies are not causing operational problems, just causing a few staff to work on extra duties,” Pedersen said. “We are getting by with no problems, but it makes it harder for some to take time off during the summer period. We’re hopeful that we will be fully staffed by years end.”
Despite his optimism, Pedersen admits that KIA faces staffing challenges—like many other employers across the territory.
The biggest challenge, he said, is finding housing for potential employees.
“The availability of staff housing is a challenge when staffing with persons from out of our communities,” he said. “Education and skills of applicants is second biggest challenge.”
The solution to those problems, according to Pedersen, are increased “availability of additional houses at competitive rates,” and “more graduates from high school and post-secondary education programs.”
Implementing those solutions is far easier said than done, but the KIA is certainly doing its part to help.
The organization, which serves the communities of Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak, and Kugaaruk, offers a range of programs to drive employment in the region.
KIA runs ten to 15 demand-driven training programs each year, which typically range from one to six weeks in length. These programs “provide transferable skills to participants,” according to Pedersen, and “increase employability skills of the clients or enable them to pursue further training or education.” Examples include training in essential office skills, small engine repair, construction, drilling, and driving.
The KIA also offers assistance with resume writing and job searching, and employs two career services officers who serve all five Kitikmeot communities, and facilitates yearly community visits “to increase awareness of services offered and to get community input on programs they would like offered,” Pedersen said.
Additionally, the organization provides a range of scholarship and funding options for individuals pursuing career training or post-secondary education.
“The programs we run at the community level give beneficiaries the tools they need to either get employment or to allow them to take further training that may have not otherwise been available to them,” Pedersen said. “Without the programming our beneficiaries are left without the necessary tools to help themselves succeed, so it is important that we offer programming in all our communities.”
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), which represents the 13 communities comprising Nunavut’s largest region, reported a similar employment situation.
The QIA currently employs 130 people, including casual positions, and has “a number” of vacancies, according to acting director of communications Will Hopkins, who added that “employment has steadily increased since 2018.”
However, the QIA faces similar hurdles as the KIA when it comes to hiring. Hopkins pointed to housing as a major concern for potential hires, as well as the availability of daycare services for parents.
In broader Nunavut, the employment rate sat at 52.9 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada. That’s down from 56.3 per cent in July 2019, the last year when numbers were unaffected by the pandemic.
The employment rate for the territory slipped into the high 40s during the early phases of the pandemic, but climbed as high as 63.5 per cent by December 2021.
By comparison, the employment rate in the Northwest Territories has not dipped below 61 per cent in the last few years, even during the pandemic. In the same timeframe, the Yukon’s employment rate has not fallen below 66 per cent.