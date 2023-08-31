Caledon’s largest community centre will soon be open.
On September 5, the Caledon East Community Complex (CECC), located at 6215 Old Church Road, will have a soft opening to the public. This will be followed by a grand opening event on September 16.
On August 30, the Caledon Citizen was given a tour of the expanded facilities at the CECC.
A wide, brightly-lit corridor will greet residents when they walk in the entrances on the CECC’s ground floor. Located in the corridor is a service desk and a concession stand that's been contracted out to a private vendor and will be called Heather’s Kitchen.
Tom Darlow, facilities manager for the Town of Caledon, said the concession stand will have all the arena classics as well as some more elevated offerings.
The new Caledon East branch of the Caledon Public Library is also included in the CECC.
Dedicated to Cory Trépanier, the branch includes its own makerspace with advanced tools like 3D printers.
There’s a fitness centre at the CECC with all kinds of weights, equipment, and cardio machines such as a stairclimber, elliptical and treadmills.
The two ice rinks are still at the CECC and have been upgraded with new paint. One rink has the Caledon Hawks logo at centre ice and the other has the Caledon Coyotes logo. Residents can see into the rinks from the main corridor, and the second-floor stands to watch the action on the rinks are now accessible to all. There will be a pro shop by the rinks where residents can get their skates sharpened.
In addition to the indoor rinks, there will also be an outdoor rink and pavilion out back of the CECC come wintertime.
A major addition to the CECC is a full-size gymnasium complete with basketball nets and a scoreboard. There are lines on the floor for all kinds of sports including basketball, pickleball, and volleyball. The gym can also be divided in two depending on what program is running.
Kathleen Prochilo, Caledon’s Supervisor of Community Programs, said she expects many residents to play pickleball in the gymnasium, and added pick-up basketball should be pretty popular too.
Above the gymnasium on the CECC’s second floor is a walking/running track. Prochilo said it will be an amazing asset for the community in the winter, as well as be a great way for parents and caregivers to pass the time while their children are playing sports.
Darlow explained the expanded CECC is close to 146,000 square feet in size, making it the largest recreation centre in Caledon. The next-largest centre is the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton, which is 86,000 square feet.
On the second floor of the CECC, there’s a fitness/aerobics room where the Town plans to host all kinds of different programs, including some kids dance programs. There’s also a community lounge on the second floor where all are welcome to relax and meet up.
Near the lounge is a community room, which can be rented out for all kinds of things like seminars or birthday parties.
One of the most highly-anticipated parts of the CECC expansion was the addition of a pool. It’s a 25-metre-long pool that features lanes for swimming, an accessible entrance, and a shallower area for those just learning how to swim.
Darlow said it will be kept at a warmer temperature than other pools, which will allow it to be used for therapeutic programs too. The pool will be heated using the heat that’s taken away from the ice rinks, to maximize energy efficiency.