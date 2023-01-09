The 59th Annual South Western Ontario Pork Conference will return to their in-person conference on Feb. 22.
The event will occur at the University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus, in the Rural Development Centre. The day will promote educational excellence and provide a time to connect with fellow producers and industry reps.
“This is an exceptional opportunity to share the latest industry and research news with Ontario producers while providing time for networking with industry representatives,” said Darren Sloan, Chairperson of the conference’s planning committee.
The “Reboot in 2023” Agenda begins at 12:30 p.m. as guests will have the opportunity for an informative walking tour of the Ridgetown Campus Swine Education Centre. Curtis Mikel, College Research Professor, will host the on-site tour.
From 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., registrants will have the opportunity to enjoy the Conference Trade Show and meet with a diverse group of industry representatives.
Beginning at 4:00 p.m.the guest speaker line-up begins. The speakers include Ryan Martin, a producer from Chatsworth, Ont., who will share his learning experiences; Chantel Farmer, a research scientist from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada in Quebec, who will share her findings in swine lactation biology; and Dr. Ryan Tenbergen, a veterinarian from Demeter Veterinary Services in Woodstock, who will address local herd health issues.
After the presentations, registrants can network and socialize over pork loin dinner.
The featured speaker at the conference, John Patience, a professor emeritus at Iowa State University, will wrap up the event. Patience is a global leader in swine nutrition education.
Online registration and the full program schedule are available at bdc.ridgetownc.com/swopc.