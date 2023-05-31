As the wildfire situation in Alberta has progressed over the last few weeks, the chances are that you have seen or received an air quality alert due to the large amount of smoke generated by these fires. Thankfully, the situation has greatly improved in the last few days for many parts of the province, but wildfire season is far from over, and these alerts may start popping up again before the summer ends.
Air quality alerts commonly reference a number on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), but what is this tool, and what do these numbers actually mean?
The AQHI was developed by Environment Canada and Health Canada to help Canadians understand how air quality can impact their health. It uses a numerical scale from 1 to 10, indicating the level of risk associated with exposure to air pollution or poor air quality. The scale also includes a plus sign (+) to indicate ratings higher than 10, as in "10+". The higher the number on the scale, the greater the risk to one's health. The scale can be broken into four general categories of risk:
· Low Risk: 1 – 3
· Moderate Risk: 4 – 6
· High Risk: 7 – 10
· Very High Risk: 10+
The Grizzly Gazette contacted Dr. Pang, Medical Officer of Health with Alberta Health Service's North Zone, for more information about this subject and how people can use AQHI ratings to protect their health.
According to Dr. Pang, the AQHI is a composite measure of air quality that takes the level of known substances known to have adverse health effects (such as ozone and nitrous oxide) into consideration. He recommends that the AQHI be used as a recommendation along with current local conditions. Air quality can change drastically in a short amount of time depending on factors like wind direction, so the local conditions may differ from the given AQHI reading.
Pang says, "I recommend for people to be aware of the air quality conditions in their environment."
Pang also explains that smoke and air pollution affect everyone differently and that some populations have a higher level of risk, such as younger children, older adults, and people with health conditions affecting their hearts and/or lungs.
Pang explains that extra precautions ordinarily aren't necessary for the general public with AQHI scores under 6. When the reading is seven or over, it is a good idea to try to reduce your outdoor exposure. Populations at a higher risk level are encouraged to start limiting their outdoor exposure when the AQHI score is in the 4 – 6 range. If the score is 10+, everyone is encouraged to stay inside and close any outside doors and windows. It may also be a good idea to turn down furnace thermostats and fans, if possible, to limit the amount of outdoor air being drawn in.
Regardless of the AQHI score, Pang recommends that individuals go indoors (whether at home or in a public building) if they begin to experience symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, coughing, wheezing, headaches, or shortness of breath. He recommends Health Link (811) as an excellent resource if someone is experiencing symptoms and is unsure of what to do.
Hopefully, we won't see many more air quality alerts this summer, but please remember this information the next time an alert comes up.