Scott Porteous is on the road again in Westman, travelling with a new group of comics, including Nelson Mayer, Clayton T. Stewart and Porteous’ alter-ego, Herbert Henries.
Together, the comics will be doing a run of shows in Westman — in Brandon at Lady of the Lake Café & Pub on July 14; in Minnedosa, located 52 kilometres northeast of Brandon on July 15 at the Minnedosa Inn; and in Neepawa, located 76 km northeast of Brandon, on July 16 at the Roxy Theatre. All shows will be at 8 p.m., but the doors to all locations will be open an hour before.
Porteous was most recently in Minnedosa with fellow comics Frank Russo and Mike Payne on May 8. The warm welcome they got in the small town was nothing short of amazing, Porteous said.
“It was an incredible experience,” he said. “I think a lot of people really enjoyed it. We got some good reviews, and we got traction started.”
Porteous, who is from Winnipeg, is best known for his “Herbert Henries” character, which he performed as when he auditioned for “Canada’s Got Talent,” which aired in March of last year. Since then, the comic has taken part in the Fringe Festival in Nanaimo, B.C., and went on two solo tours last year.
Porteous first became enamoured with comedy when he was as child by watching Just for Laughs, a comedy festival held in Montreal, on TV. Seeing the way comics at the festival would put a new spin on their acts inspired Porteous and showed him how creative comedy really was.
“I remember that I would see the same joke over and over again, but I would appreciate it just as much. I love the craft of a joke. I love to design,” he said. “After that, I kind of always wanted to try it.”
His first foray into stand-up comedy was in 2003 at Rumor’s Restaurant & Comedy Club in Winnipeg during an open mic session.
“I just fell in love,” Porteous said.
Since then, comedy has taken Porteous down a long, winding road, and 2023 is the year that he hopes to commit to the craft even more.
“Hopefully, I can be at a level I should be, or close to, for the amount of time I’ve been doing it.”
Although he has been practising his craft for more than two decades, he still gets butterflies in his stomach when he’s about to take the stage, he said.
“Someone told me once that if you’re not nervous, that means you don’t care. So, I feel like being nervous is not necessarily a bad thing, if you know how to harness or channel that energy,” Porteous said.
Thankfully, any nerves abate by the time he has told one or two jokes, though his excited energy doesn’t fizzle out, he added.
Getting to work with both Mayer and Stewart on the triple run of shows is something that Porteous is looking forward to — especially since he counts Mayer as his best friend.
“He’s been my best friend and one of my biggest supporters, and I miss travelling with him,” Porteous said. “It’s just the most fun.”
Despite the innate shyness that has always been a part of Porteous’ personality, the comic says he relishes every chance to be on the road and performing for different audiences, bringing his brand of humour to people across the country.
Comedy is the “great escape” that many people need, but it’s not just for the audience. Comics benefit from being able to step onto the stage and into the limelight as well, Porteous said.
“We get a high off of it,” he said. “I get a high when I can say something that’s funny but also a truth that I feel people can resonate with. That’s a really cool feeling.”
Even though it’s hard to earn a living off of comedy, Porteous says he wouldn’t change a thing about the path he’s chosen. It’s harder than most people think, he admits, but he said that the feeling of being appreciated by an audience is second to none.
“There’s definitely love and appreciation,” he said.
Porteous will tour Ontario later this summer, after his run of shows in Manitoba.