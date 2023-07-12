Cornfest 2023 will take place at Confederation Park in Taber from August 24 to 26, 2023.
“There is so much going on at this years Cornfest that we created its own Facebook page!” Anne Jensen of the Taber Chamber of Commerce said. “The Taber Chamber’s Cornfest is held to support and celebrate our Local businesses and growers as well as sharing our local Heritage and Artists.”
The event, Jensen said, begins on Thursday August 24th with ‘Kick off to Cornfest BBQ’ ,Taber Parade, stage entertainment, Farmers Market and Midway. On the 25th and 26th, Jensen says, there will be two free pancake breakfasts, with the Friday one being held at Western Tractor and the Saturday one being held in the Park and both of them being sponsored by Taber IGA.
There will also be free live entertainment on the Cornfest stage including ‘Breanne Urban & Trainwreck, Ransom Note, The Chevelles, Hippodrome, RunawayBon Jovi Tribute, Plaid Ramblers, Lawless Murphy Band and many more, Jensen says.
The grounds entertainment for Cornfest 2023, Jensen says, includes, this year’s main grounds entertainment “The Laughing Loggers”, Pure power wrestling the Eagle Spirit Nest Community Tipi, Petting Zoo, and Bouncies for the Kids.
In addition to all that, Jensen says, Cornfest 2023 will feature a Bull-A-Rama, Gear Lord Car Show, Corn Stuffing, Corn Tasting, and Corn Eating Competitions, the Kent Moffitt Memorial Chili Cook-Off, a Saturday Firework Show, a Midway, Food vendors, Craft Market, Beer Gardens and much, much more.
Jensen says that Taber & District Chamber of Commerce runs the event every year and is currently in its 38th year.
The event is not gated and admission is free,Jensen says.
“Cornfest planning basically begins as soon as the last one ends,” Jensen said. “The planning is done by the Cornfest committee every year which includes Directors from the Chamber board as well as community members. Along with our partnerships with the Town of Taber and MD of Taber, the Chamber of Commerce has over 120 local businesses who help sponsor this event. It is a lot of work but worth it. Taber and District Chamber of Commerce hosts this event as the community and our local businesses benefit greatly.”
Cornfest, Jensen says, originally began as ‘Hootenaney Days’ back in 1975 and in 1985 it then became Cornfest.
“The community’s support is always amazing,” Jensen said. “Rain or shine everyone comes out to support this event. Without their dedication along with the local businesses and volunteers, Cornfest could not happen. We appreciate and thank everyone for all they do.”