Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen is excited for the moment when the public will get its first glimpse of the new hospital in Markdale.
At council’s meeting on August 2, McQueen shared that Grey Highlands council and staff had recently been given a sneak preview tour of the new Markdale Hospital. He said the public will be thrilled with the results.
“It’s pretty impressive. There is lots of space to expand,” he said.
Construction on the long-awaited new hospital facility in Markdale wrapped up earlier in the summer and Grey Bruce Health Services has been preparing to move into the facility over the past several weeks.
“We will look forward to the grand opening of that fantastic hospital,” said McQueen.
Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen was also impressed with the tour of the new hospital and said he is pleased that it was built with the future in mind.
“It is great to see there is a lot of foresight at this hospital for growth,” said Nielsen. “It was very exciting to see the layout of the hospital. There is a lot of room and opportunity for growth.”
The new 68,000 square foot hospital cost approximately $70 million and will include: seven beds, 24/7 emergency room, three exam rooms and a treatment room, a palliative care room, physiotherapy, procedures room (i.e. endoscopy, colonoscopy), diagnostic imaging (x-ray, ultrasound), ambulatory care (out-patient clinics – memory clinic, mental health, diabetes, etc.), laboratory, café, spiritual care, Centre Grey Hospital Foundation office and undesignated flex space on the ground floor for future expansion.