A large fire destroyed a barn and two stables at a property near Norwood late Wednesday night — prompting a large-scale response from multiple fire departments and dozens of firefighters — but no one was injured and no animals were harmed.
The Asphodel-Norwood Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 5242 County Road 2 after receiving a call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Met with a significant blaze, firefighters on the scene quickly called for backup.
“The first units on the scene noticed the immensity of the fire so they immediately called in the Municipality of Trent Hills for a tanker and manpower,” Asphodel-Norwood Township Fire Department Chief Darryl Payne told The Examiner.
“When I came on scene, we called for another water tanker from Otonabee-South Monaghan and one from Douro-Dummer Township.”
A total of four departments responded to the blaze, including two divisions from Norwood.
About 40 firefighters worked to quell the fire overnight, Payne said.
An immediate concern was the grass fires that resulted from the barn blaze as the fire spread, he said. Two to three acres of property were ablaze during the fire, he estimated.
The barn did not house any animals and the stables were used mostly for storage.
It took firefighters until 5 a.m. to get the fire under control before they began focusing on subsequent hot spots. Those were extinguished and brought under control at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The property owner, left unharmed, was unaware of the blaze until firefighters arrived and woke him. There was no concern that the fire would spread to the nearby residence as the wind was blowing the opposite way, Payne said.
“The wind was blowing easterly, had it been blowing westerly it would have been a problem,” he said.
“OPP and paramedics were at the scene to deal with any injuries but luckily we didn’t have any.”
Once the smoke cleared, the barn and the stables had burned to the ground.
“Total destruction,” Payne said.
Due to the level of devastation, Payne said the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined and no further investigation will take place.
Payne is encouraging community members to take safety precautions as conditions are currently creating a high risk for grass fires.
“Right now, we have very dry conditions. So be smart and diligent in what you’re doing,” Payne said.
