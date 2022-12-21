ST. MARY’S – The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s wants community feedback on the bike friendly business pilot program, which recently wrapped up for 2022.
St. Mary’s partnered with Sanctuary Shore General Store, co-located with the Soap Company of Nova Scotia, to provide a cyclist rest area. Residents can share feedback and suggestions about that initiative with municipal economic development officer Denise Dunn (denise.dunn@saint-marys.ca) or director of recreation and community development Kerri Jack (kerri.jack@saint-marys.ca).
The municipality is also interested in ideas for other greenhouse gas reductions, cycling or active transport in the community.
Call for volunteer board members
The Guysborough County Community Health Board is looking for a few good people. A volunteer body that focuses on well-being, it says it hopes to have members from all areas of the county. “Members always have the option of joining in person or virtually,” states a notice. “If you are interested, please come join us for a meeting or two to see what we are all about.”
Kids come first in St. Mary’s municipal winter programs
St. Mary’s Kids First, located at St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy Kids First room, is offering parent/caregiver and children drop-in playgroup, for birth to six years, (Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., with a healthy snack provided). The Just Me & My Friends drop-off for children, ages three and up, is offered Tuesdays, 9:30-11 a.m., with a healthy snack provided. Programs return on Jan. 10 and 11, 2023. Gas cards are available to help with transportation costs. Masks are welcome and social distancing is encouraged. For more information on these programs text/call 902-870-7437. Meanwhile, The Guysborough County Prenatal Program is open to all women expecting a baby who live in Guysborough County. Call 902-533-3881 or toll free at 1-888-533-3881 for more information. The Parenting Journey Program is a support for parents with children up to 16 years. For more information text/call Paula at 902-870-7437 or email parentingjourney@kids1st.ca.