CHESLEY – The Save Our Hospital rally in Chesley on Saturday, April 1 packed the auditorium at the community centre.
In many ways it was a repeat of the previous meeting in October 2022 about the situation at the hospital, when an estimated 600 people turned out.
After two years of partial closure, South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) had announced in October 2022 that due to a critical shortage of nursing staff, the ER in Chesley would be completely closed for eight weeks. The community rallied in support of their hospital.
It wasn’t the only SBGHC hospital hit with temporary closures and service cuts. The ER in Walkerton was closed nights Dec. 27, 2021 until May 9, 2022. Both Durham and Kincardine sites have also had closures, although not to the same extent.
Members of the Chesley community were once again out in full force April 1, but they weren’t alone. Joining them were representatives from other area municipalities including Brockton, West Grey and Saugeen Shores; and current and former members of the hospital staff. Notable in their absence were members of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre board of directors.
There were signs pledging support, including a huge one on the auditorium wall that many people signed. Tables were set up so people could sign the petition that’s being taken to Queen’s Park – no one had to be persuaded.
The committee organizing the event had a full agenda of speakers who provided information on the impact of service cuts to various members of the community, the importance of the hospital, and the broader picture across the province.
Speakers were Darryl Hampton, representing the municipality of Arran-Elderslie; Chris Peabody who brought greetings on behalf of the County of Bruce and the Municipality of Brockton; Greg McLean, chair of the Friends of the Chesley and Walkerton hospitals, and Brockton councillor; Nathan Rhody, a key member of the Chesley community; MPP Rick Byers; Doug Walsh, representing United Senior Citizens of Ontario; Sharon Musehl, chair of the Chesley physician recruitment committee; Alan Warrington, London-based regional vice-president of Ontario Nurses’ Association; Dr. Adam Winterton, who has been a family doctor in Chesley for approximately 20 years; Rev. C. Craig Bartlett, who related his experience as a patient at the hospital; Chris Stephens, labour activist; and Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition executive director.
Although they were all speaking in support of the Chesley hospital, each offered a different perspective, and there was very little repetition. However, there were some common themes, beginning with the 158 times hospital emergency departments in the province were forced to close in 2022.
The hospital in Chesley stands second (by now, it could be first) in the number of hospital service interruptions across the province.
Another theme was the disrespect shown to nurses by the province’s Bill 124, which effectively removed their right to fair collective bargaining.
Hampton made note of the demoralizing impact on staff nurses who work beside agency nurses working at three times the cost.
Hampton also made note of the disrespect shown to the municipality, which wrote to the province in October 2022 – no response.
He stressed the fact that funding is being channeled into urban hospital infrastructure, leaving out the small, rural hospitals – and the one-third of Canadians who depend on them. “We cannot accept limited access (to health care),” he said.
Hampton also spoke of the trend toward centralization and privatization.
As for the service cuts in Chesley, Hampton called it “death by a thousand cuts.” He said that while SBGHC board chair Bill Heikkila assured him in writing that “there was no intent to close the hospital,” the reductions in service could continue “until there is nothing left,” as was the case in Shelburne.
Peabody brought greetings as warden of Bruce County, saying, “County council is certainly behind you.” He commended the local Kinsmen for their “strong advocacy,” and spoke about the Friends of the Chesley and Walkerton Hospitals group.
Peabody, who pushed for the third-party study on the local nurse shortage, commended the citizens of Chesley for their efforts. He said the government has listened to concerns about health care, evidenced through more money in the 2023 budget for health care and training health-care workers.
He noted SBGHC has a new CEO – Nancy Shaw – and wished her well.
In closing, Peabody said Brockton was a “strong neighbour who will continue to support you … we need to stand together to keep the ER open.”
McLean said the Friends group started with a handful of concerned people, and has grown in number to 629, at last count. “Our group brokered meetings with MPPs” and the hospital administration, he said. “Our advocacy paid off – we got both ERs back open, at least temporarily.”
He congratulated Chesley Hospital Communty Support committee co-chairs Brenda Scott and Hazel Pratt and their group, and quoted Margaret Mead: “Never underestimate the power of small groups.”
Rhody spoke on behalf of the many local residents who don’t have a family doctor, and who depend on the ER as their sole access to the health-care system.
He noted that physician recruitment is a community responsibility – and it’s difficult to get physicians to come to a hospital with a partly-closed ER. “This is a hospital problem,” he said, “and it will become a community problem.”
Rhody urged people to continue to attend events like the rally, to write letters to the editor and letters to their MPP, to volunteer at events like this, and to let their names stand for positions on the SBGHC board.
Byers assured the community he’s been listening and understands their concerns. He congratulated the community on having a “fantastic hospital … and a great team.”
He said he was “thrilled” to welcome the new CEO aboard.
Byers said, “What motivates me is getting things done.” And he said what comes next is “getting back to 24/7 service.”
Walsh spoke both as a member of a powerful group, United Senior Citizens of Ontario, and as a patient at the hospital in Chesley. He noted that thanks to the quality care he received, he was able to make a good recovery from a stroke. But he wondered if the people “with the power to gamble with people’s lives” need to wait for care. “Any further interruption to hospital services is not acceptable,” he said.
Musehl reiterated one point that had already been made – reduced hours in the hospital’s emergency department reduces the ability to recruit. And with service cuts in their fourth year, “it’s becoming harder to persuade people it’s a temporary situation.”
She said without the support of local physicians and staff, the hospital would be closed. “We do appreciate you,” she said.
She said that things are changing, and urged the nurses who left their jobs in Chesley because they didn’t feel appreciated, to “give us another chance.”
Warrington made the trip from London to speak on behalf of his profession – nursing. He said what’s happening in Chesley is “symptomatic of what’s wrong in Ontario,” and spoke of long wait times and limited access to care. The present situation threatens access to “equitable health care,” he said.
“These closures can, and should be, avoided,” Warrington said, and spoke of Bill 124, and of tax dollars going to private surgical clinics instead of nurses. He noted that hospital budgets are being drained by agency nurses.
“Nurses are determined to fight for publicly funded hospital and health care,” Warrington said. “We need to push hard to improve working conditions … and continue to speak up against government destruction of public health care. We can win!”
Winterton told the crowd he came to Chesley in 1992, when the hospital was “definitely under threat.” Community action saved the hospital then, and can do so again. “What you are doing is important.”
The doctor said the hospital has “excellent, dedicated nurses – we just need a few more of you.”
In conclusion, he said, “In 1992 you made a difference – keep it up!”
Stephens, who described himself as a labour activist, focused on the inequity of Bill 124, saying it’s been declared unconstitutional, but the Ford government is challenging that decision.
He described the shift toward privatization as “dangerous,” and added, “We’ll do anything we can to bring awareness … they need to know we mean business.”
Scott spoke briefly on the petition that’s being taken to Queen’s Park, before introducing the remaining speakers.
“When we go to Queen’s Park, we’re one little voice,” she said. “But if all the small hospitals got together …” She noted that rural areas vote Conservative in Ontario.
In describing the situation at Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, she noted the use of agency nurses had reduced closures, but at a high cost. Chesley hospital was second only to that hospital in service cuts, and Scott asked, “Are we number one now? It’s not a good place to be.”
She noted that with summer on the way, the workload at the hospital increases.
She said she found the hiring of Shaw “encouraging” and noted SBGHC is “looking for new directors.”
“Let’s ‘get ‘er done!’ We need a full-time ER.”
Bartlett described himself as one of the one in seven Ontario residents without a family doctor. “The ER is my primary health-care provider,” he said, now more so, since the province reduced virtual health care.
While he has nothing but praise for the care he receives at the local hospital, he noted that taking a half-day or full-day of sick leave to visit the ER is possible for him, but not for someone who loses pay when they’re not at work. “It makes no sense to cut back on Chesley hospital services,” he said.
He told the crowd that at one point, he’d been advised to look for a family doctor in the GTA – and he didn’t mean Tara. “I, and people like me, need health care now … keep Chesley hospital open and preserve or expand services.” The alternative – looking for a doctor in Guelph, Toronto or London, isn’t a good option.
The final speaker of the day, Mehra stressed the importance of keeping the ER open – should it close, the hospital would no longer be a hospital.
She described the present situation as “not acceptable,” noting Ontario went into the pandemic with the worst nurse-patient ratio in Canada and came out of it with health care in crisis … and nothing is being done.”
She said that having fewer people means more burnout.
Mehra suggested trying to get as many people as possible to go to Queen’s Park to deliver the petition. “You should try to get everyone to Queen’s Park and demand a new model of rural health care … this needs to happen,” she said.
She also took aim at privatization as a threat to rural health care. In quoting the premier as saying the private clinics would “handle the easy (surgeries), she noted, “That’s what rural hospitals do!”
Scott said she’ll keep people advised on the petition, and next steps in the fight to save the hospital.
For information, check online for Chesley Hospital Community Support or visit chesleyhc.ca.