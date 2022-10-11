Greater Sudbury Fire Services is reminding everyone that when it comes to fire safety, planning is key.
On Tuesday, the city launched this year’s Fire Prevention Week with the help of students at Ecole Alliance St-Joseph in Chelmsford.
This year’s event, which officially began Oct. 9 and will run until Oct. 15, is focusing on the theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said it’s important for families to always have a plan in place to quickly and safely get out of the house in case of a fire. That plan, he said, needs to be in place before a fire ever happens.
“Each year, Fire Prevention Week comes around and it’s observed to provide safety advice to the public,” said Oshell to students. “I want you to go home and tell your parents you need to do a fire drill. Part of that is about making a plan for a safe route out of your home, just like you do at school. That will help make everything a lot better if we ever have to go to your house.”
After Mayor Brian Bigger read the proclamation to officially mark the launch of the event, students were eager to participate in the day’s activities. Local firefighters worked with students to present demonstrations on flammable objects and fire detectors. Then, students got to check out the large inflatable bouncy castle modelled after a real house, which allows students to learn how to find the safest way to exit a home during a fire.
Fire Services also parked a bright red fire engine and ambulance in front of the school, allowing students to sit in the back seats and pick up some of the heavy equipment.
Most importantly, they encourage students to talk to their parents about their home fire escape plan, and remind them to check all the smoke alarms in their house.
Fire Captain Claude Daoust, who has been volunteering for 49 years, said these interactions with young students are essentially to improving fire safety in the entire community.
“Every presentation I make, I give homework to the kids,” he said. “I tell them to ask mom or dad to test the smoke detector or the (carbon monoxide) detector. Parents know they’re supposed to do it on a regular basis, but it’s not done. The kids, when the firemen come to visit, really push the issue.”
He added that improving education not only improves outcomes when fires happen, but also reduces the number of fires in the first place.
“It’s all part of the education,” he said. “When we get a call, we know the education is working because when we get there, the family is already outside. There’s nothing worse than going to a house where a smoke detector wasn’t working. With early detection, the home owner has a chance to get out with lots of time.”
School board superintendent Jhonel Morvan said engaging students in initiatives like this is something teachers strive to do.
“We work with our schools and our teachers to work with the community,” he said. “Fire Prevention Week is very important because it show the kids that they are part of the broader community, not just the school or their home.”
He added, “It makes it very relevant for the kids. They see the trucks on the streets, but to be able to interact and hear them directly, it’s a good way to link the learning that’s happening at school to the reality of what’s going on out there.”
The young students were thrilled to meet firefighters in their area, see the uniforms and equipment up close, and wave hello to Sparky the Fire Dog in his yellow coveralls and safety helmet.
“It brings so much excitement,” said principal Alain Girouard. “When kids go out on Halloween, you’ll see them dressed up as firefighters. It’s something about being the hero, putting out fire, and saving people. To have an event like this, it just adds to the overall message of fire prevention.”
Fire safety events and school presentation for Fire Prevention Weeks 2022 will be continuing throughout the rest of the week.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen