Councillor Daryn Watson absent.
Budget And Capital Plan Review and Approval
After further review of the 2023 interim budget, the proposed tax increase to meet the Town’s rising costs due to factors such as an increase in police funding costs as per the province’s police funding model, rising fuel prices, and escalating prices of goods and services, was raised from 1.5% to 2%. Part of the rationale for this decision is that the Town’s expenditures are anticipated to continue to increase steadily over the next few years. Council passed motions to approve the 2023 interim and capital budgets; the 3-Year Financial Plan for 2023, 2024, and 2025; and the 5-year Capital Plan for 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027.
Swan Hills Healthcare Centre (SHHC) Emergency Department Interruption
Council received notice from Alberta Health Services advising that the SHHC will move to a temporary change in service hours from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 16, 2023, due to a shortage of available registered nursing staff with an inability to find temporary coverage. The SHHC will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM and closed overnight from 7 PM to 7 AM during this period. In-patient admissions have been paused during this time, with the exception of two designated supportive living beds that could be made available if required. Council accepted this notice as information.
CAO Report
· Finalized the 2023 Interim Budget and Capital Plan.
· Finalized the 5 Year Capital and 3 Year Operating Plans.
· One administration member completed the required training to perform duties as the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board clerk.
· Attended an Affordable Housing Needs Assessment webinar on Dec. 8. This session provided information on the upcoming municipal affordable housing needs assessment.
· Working on the yearly Safety-Codes Council surveys.
· Swan Hills will receive $15,000 from the Cooperative Investment Fund grant through Travel Alberta. The Town had applied for this grant on behalf of the Golden Triangle earlier in the year.
Operations And Infrastructure
· All repairs to the arena cooling system are now complete and functioning as designed.
· All components for the Reservoir upgrade are now onsite except for one control panel, which will arrive with the contractors. The project is slated to begin on Jan. 9 and be completed by Feb. 23. There should be no interruption in service during this upgrade.
· PW has been focused on snow removal during this reporting period.
· PW is currently recruiting for one Equipment Operator and the Supervisor position.
Protected Services
· There were 7 Fire Department calls for the month of Nov. 2022.
· CNRL Donated $10,000 to SHFD for Training purposes etc.
· The SHFD Fundraiser event (Dueling Pianos) has been booked for Jan. 28, 2023.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson reported attending a Barrhead and District Social Housing meeting on Dec. 12. They are having difficulties filling the current vacancies; new intakes seem to be relatively balanced by people moving out.
· Councillor Dean LaBerge reported on the Chamber of Commerce meeting on Dec. 8. They reviewed some of the benefits available to members through the provincial Chambers of Commerce, including discounts on goods and services as well as business-related courses.
· Councillor Terry Kuyek reported attending the Community Health Board meeting on Dec. 13. The new site manager for the SHHC, Rita Foster, has been trying to find staff to prevent the upcoming change in service hours but has been unsuccessful.
In-Camera
After an in-camera session Council passed motions to:
· Approve the appointment of Jill Simms to the FCSS Board for a term of three years.
· Forgive any outstanding insurance balance for the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club.
· Support Alex Courtorielle in his bid to have Island Creek renamed to Keskihtawak.