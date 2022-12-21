The Christmas holiday season can be a wasteful time of year in P.E.I.
With thousands of residents tearing open gifts wrapped in plastic-sealed paper and ribbons over the holidays, waste piles up quickly. But some P.E.I. residents have come up with eco-friendly gift and decoration ideas that give back to nature.
With Christmas being a very wasteful time in many households, offering green solutions to cut down on waste is something entrepreneur John Potter said he takes pride in.
“We’re always trying to figure out ways to not throw things out, and particularly this time of year it’s important,” Potter told SaltWire Network on Dec. 20.
“It’s a fun experience.”
Potter says the business he co-owns, Kuriosities Jewelry on Victoria Row in Charlottetown, has offered homemade Christmas cards woven with plant seeds for several years, something that acts a double gift.
“When you’re done giving the card, you can rip it up, throw it on your garden or you can take the whole card, put it in a pot and eventually you’ll get wildflowers,” said Potter.
“You get two gifts in one, it’s a win-win,” he said.
The compostable cards have become quite popular with the public over the years.
They include different types of seeds, ranging from wildflowers to basil and thyme.
Kuriosties also carries locally-sourced organic candles, soap and jewelry. When shipping products, Potter uses waste from old packages.
“We're always reusing packaging so that it gets two things sent somewhere as opposed to just one,” said Potter.
Recycled materials can also be used to make decorations.
This year, the Souris And Area Branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation created a float for the annual Souris Christmas parade on Dec. 3, with a display built using 100 per cent recycled waste.
Supervisor Brittany Talarico told SaltWire Network on Dec. 20 all the waste was collected from P.E.I. beaches, trails and roadside ditches.
“It was the cheapest float Souris Wildlife ever made. All we had to buy was glue guns and glue sticks,” said Talarico.
Many P.E.I. beaches were heavily littered after post-tropical Fiona. Talarico spent two months collecting all of the material she could find to make decorations for the float.
Some of this decor included tin cans strung together with old fishing wire to make garlands, making a tree out of driftwood and styrofoam — and even using tampons to make ornaments.
“It was unbelievable to think everything that was put together before was just trash,” said Talarico.
“That waste would have either become microplastics if not picked up or it would just enter into the water stream,” said Talarico.
The hope with the float was to show to the public the amount of material found in P.E.I. natural sites, and how that trash can be given new life, especially during the holidays.
“We’re feeling really great about it. We got so much feedback from the community on how incredible it was,” said Talarico
“We feel like winners.”
Island Waste Management Corporation, IWMC, worked with the provincial government to release its annual Christmas recycling guide on Dec. 14.
Jenny Richard, engagement officer with IWMC told SaltWire Network on Dec. 20 it’s important to sort through wrapping paper and gift bags before throwing it out, as some wrapping papers can be composted.
“If there is a shiny coating on the bag, it’s waste. If the gift bag is made from brown paper with paper handles, then it is recyclable,” said Richard.
Tin foil plates, metal cookie tins and stringed Christmas lights are also recyclable, and should be placed in blue bags and placed on the curb during collection days.
Branches from fake trees are to go in the waste, unless the framework is metal, in which case it should be recycled. Real wreaths are considered waste unless completely dismantled, in which case the green material can be composted.
All of that said, reusing wherever possible is also the message IWMC wants to send to the public.
“It’s always best to reuse where you can so you could also save it for next year,” said Richard.