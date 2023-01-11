Every year, the Taber Chamber of Commerce selects a local business to be awarded Business of the Year. This year, one of Taber’s local coffee shops, The Loft, was awarded such honour. Mallory Nakamura, owner of The Loft, shared her excitement about winning this award before discussing some of the reasons why she believes her business was awarded with being Taber’s business of the year.
“It was very exciting for our team to receive that award,” said Nakamura. “It means a lot in terms of our community engagement, and I feel that we are doing our job when things are being recognized and appreciated. It was a good pat on the back for the entire crew. I think it could’ve been our expansion — moving into the bigger location. We had a lot of feedback from our clients saying that they would like a bigger space, more seating room, all that sort of stuff, and more privacy in the spa services. We were able to offer that to them and I think that was recognized and appreciated”
With this award as a clear indication that both the town and the chamber are behind her business, Nakamura spoke on some of the things they are planning to do to make their business an even better place.
“There have been some conversations made about potentially expanding into other towns, but I don’t know if that will happen for a few years anyway. We will kind of just work on what we have right now. We have a few projects we want to finish. We’re going to be doing a covered patio out front for the summer so we can use it more spring/summer and fall type thing. We’ll have some shelter and what not. We have some projects like that, that we are going to tackle first before we take on anything else.”
To wrap things up, Nakamura took a moment to humbly thank both the town and her staff for making this vision of a coffee shop a reality, especially through a very trying time.
“As always, we just want to reiterate how appreciative we are towards the community,” said Nakamura. “We just went through three of the hardest economic years for a start up business, and I know, for us, a huge part of surviving it had to do with our community support. We always strive for community-minded projects and outreach. We want to thank everybody for the continued support, and we’re super excited for the next few years.”
The Loft is located at 5111 47 Avenue in Taber and you can visit their website at www.thelofttaber.com.