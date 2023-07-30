The Halton Police continue to ensure road safety in the region through proactive prevention, education, and enforcement measures.
On July 25, 2023, Halton Police swiftly responded to a single motor vehicle collision near Maple Avenue and Mountainview Road in Halton Hills. Following a thorough investigation, authorities charged Elvira Teixeira, a 53-year-old Halton Hills resident, with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more within two hours of the incident.
Two days later, on July 27, 2023, Halton Police were dispatched to the scene of another collision at the North Shore Boulevard East intersection and the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington. Following their investigation, authorities apprehended Zaya Damerchie, a 36-year-old resident of Hamilton, and charged her with impaired operation.
The Halton Police strongly urge drivers to act responsibly, refrain from driving while impaired, and consider alternative transportation options if they plan to consume alcohol or drugs.