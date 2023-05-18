Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) members, with assistance from Drumheller GIS and Strathmore General Duty members arrested a male and female suspect, Apr. 27.
The arrests were in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the parking lot of a local retail store. Additionally, a search warrant was executed on the individuals’ home with assistance from the Southern Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team in order to safely clear the residence.
A search of the occupants’ vehicle and home resulted in the discovery and seizure of the following items: approximately $8,000 in cash; approximately 17 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,700; approximately 70 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $13,930; approximately 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,490; and two semi-automatic .22 caliber handguns.
“The results of this investigation are a culmination of the dedicated efforts of our Detachment members to keep our community safe from the harms of the illicit drug trade,” said Strathmore RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz. “In recent history, it was a larger type of investigation – certainly with the resources we brought in. There was a present emergency response team, commonly known as a SWAT team … and the reason why they were included in the investigation was based on the information that the targets had possession of firearms.”
Wielgosz was unable to comment regarding the specifics of the investigation as the matter is now before the courts, though did disclose that it had been ongoing for several months in order to build the necessary grounds to enter the property with a search warrant, make the arrests, and seize the evidence in relation to the investigation.
He added this type of investigation is uncommon, though a number of similar activities are always active at any given time.
“Ultimately, our goal is to maintain public safety, and in this case, as with any case where there are illicit drugs at play, we want to make sure that we are trying to reduce, if not eliminate illicit drug sales in our community,” he said. “This is one of the largest types of seizures and investigations we have had in the recent past, but it is not uncommon to see the types of substances and volumes as what were seized in this investigation when conducting similar types of investigations.”
Both suspects were transported to the Strathmore RCMP detachment. The female, a 22-year-old resident of Strathmore, was released to appear in Provincial Court on a future date, which was not disclosed. She will face three counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.
The male suspect, identified by police as David Vanderlaan, a 49-year-old resident of Strathmore, was held for a bail hearing and charged with offenses which included: possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3); trafficking in a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a loaded prohibited firearm; knowing possession of a prohibited firearm without a license (x2); possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to prohibition order (x2); careless handling of a prohibited firearm (x2); failure to comply with a condition of a probation order (x3); and failure to comply with a condition of a release order (x5).
Vanderlaan was remanded into police custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date, which was not disclosed.
At the time of his arrest, Vanderlaan was on release for another matter in Calgary on six drug charges and two firearms offences.
According to police, he was also bound by a probation order, resulting from convictions on drug, weapons, and conditions offences.