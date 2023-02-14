After its inaugural screening of Peace By Chocolate attracted a sellout crowd in January, the River Valley Film Circuit hopes for more of the same in February with the documentary 'Buffy Saint-Marie, Carry It On.'
River Valley Film Circuit returns Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m., with a screening of the acclaimed documentary on the life and career of the Canadian musical icon and activist.
.
Film circuit programmer Doug Dickinson explained the documentary mixes archival material with modern-day footage of Buffy's performances and interviews with fellow musicians and colleagues.
He said the documentary has an 8.4 rating on IMDb and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.
Dickinson said Joni Mitchell, Robbie Robertson, George Stroumboulopoulos, and Taj Mahal are just a few of the guests who contributed interviews for the documentary.
He pointed to the film's rave reviews, noting critic Alex Hudson called the film "a raw, searing portrait of an artist and activist who has been ahead of her time every step of the way" in a positive review for Exclaim!
Anne Brodie of What She Said called the film a "must-see" and noted, "Buffy Sainte-Marie's presence on screen, just being herself, is the best part - her spirit shines, her wit and warmth blast through the screen and her many talents inspire."
Dickinson said the film was directed by Winnipeg-based filmmaker Madison Thomas, who was included in Playback Magazine's "Five Filmmakers to Watch" in 2019. For her work on the film, Thomas was awarded the Allan King Award for Excellence in Documentary by the Directors Guild of Canada.
The February showing marks the second film offered by the River Valley Film Circuit, formed last fall with a mandate to bring highly acclaimed, but not widely distributed, films to movie buffs in Woodstock and the Upper St. John River Valley.
The movie group works with the Toronto International Film Festival :(TIFF).
Peace By Chocolate' proved an excellent launch for the River Valley Film Circuit Sunday, Jan. 15, as it delivered a sold-out crowd to the group's inaugural screening.
"We were hopeful for a good crowd, but we didn't expect a sellout," said Dickinson.
Crowds lined up in the cinema lobby before the movie as film circuit members sold tickets for 'Peace By Chocolate' or flex passes for future movies this season.
'Peace By Chocolate' — an emotional Canadian feature film based on a true story about Syrian refugees who started a successful chocolate factory in Antigonish, Nova Scotia — proved an ideal starting point for the new film group.
March through May, the film group will offer a trio of acclaimed feature films destined to make names for themselves during award season. It will present 'Triangle of Sadness' in March, 'Living' in April, and 'Decision to Leave' in May.
Dickinson said the box office would close 10 minutes before showtime, reminding everyone to arrive early to get a good seat.